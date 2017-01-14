Wheat-free cakes with Michelle Darmody

CAN you begin to think about sweet cakes and baking again so soon after Christmas?

Once the over-indulgence subsides and you feel like you can start baking again, these recipes might be good ones to start off with.

People do tend to ask for cakes which are free of certain ingredients more and more often.

All of the recipes below are for tasty cakes that happen not to contain wheat flour — not that you would notice they are missing anything.

READ NEXT What to watch on TV this week

The gluten in wheat allows it to rise and stretch; it is almost like a glue that allows pasta to be rolled so thin that you can see through it; or for the bubbles in yeast to rise and rise and double the dough in volume.

Unfortunately, these qualities are also why some people have problems digesting wheat.

All of the cakes listed here are quite dense in texture for the simple reason that they do not have a raising agent in them, but the rich denseness works well in these instances.

The lime cake is very zesty and you could make a more simple loaf cake instead of the bundt if you wish. The buttercream on top is optional but it makes for a nice party cake when iced and decorated. You can decorate the pomegranate cake and make it more celebratory if you wish. Piling jeweled pomegranate seeds, chopped pistachio nuts, and some rose petals on top looks beautiful.

Chocolate cakes can sometimes be better for the lack of a rise.

Unlike a sponge that you need to whip and whip to get lots of light airiness, a chocolate cake works best when think, rich and moist.

I use a 70% chocolate for this cake and it does pack a punch. It may be one for adults rather than children.

Chocolate and almond cake

400g of dark chocolate, broken into small pieces

400g of butter

400g of ground almonds

380g of caster sugar

1 tsp of vanilla essence

10 eggs

Line a 9in spring form or loose base cake tin with baking parchment. Heat your oven to 170D.

Melt the chocolate and butter together and allow to cool. Stir in the almonds.

Separate eight of the eggs.

Mix the two whole eggs and the eight yolks with the sugar.

Blend this with the chocolatey mixture.

Whisk the rest of the egg whites until they form stiff peaks then fold them into the mixture.

Scoop into your prepared tin and bake for 55 minutes.

Lime and coconut cake

175g of soft butter

Zest of 4 limes

165g of caster sugar

125g of gluten-free flour

2 tsp of baking powder

4 eggs

50g of desiccated coconut

For the drizzle:

75g of icing sugar

100 mls of fresh lime juice

For the buttercream:

110g of soft butter

170g of icing sugar

10mls of lime juice

Zest of 2 limes and more to decorate

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees

Beat the butter, lime zest and sugar until pale and creamy.

Sieve together the flour and baking powder. Add the eggs, one at a time to the butter mixture, adding one tablespoon of flour with each egg and beating thoroughly but gently before adding the next.

Fold in the remaining flour with a large metal spoon, then fold in the desiccated coconut.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin, lightly smoothing over the surface with the back of a spoon. I use a bunt tin which I grease and flour very well before scooping the mixture in to it.

Bake in the oven for 40 minutes or until the surface is nicely golden and the cake feels springy to the touch.

Shortly before the cake will be ready, prepare the drizzle by dissolving the sugar in the lime juice. When the cake comes out of the oven, prick the surface deeply, but not to the bottom, all over with a skewer. Spoon half the syrup over the surface and leave to cool.

Once you turn the cake out of the tin spooning the remainder of the syrup over the top and down the sides.

Top with lime buttercream if you wish. To make the buttercream cream together the butter and icing sugar until smooth and light. Add the lime juice and zest and incorporate well.

Orange, rosewater and pomegranate cake

3 oranges, boiled and blitzed

300g of ground almonds

180g of caster sugar

1 tsp of baking powder

6 eggs

2 tsp of rosewater

1 tsp of ground cardamom

Seeds from a pomegranate

To boil the oranges place them in a saucepan of hot water and boil for two hours. Keep topping with water. When the oranges have cooked remove from the water and blitz, skin and all, into a pulp.

Line a 9in cake tin and heat your oven to 180D.

Mix the almonds, sugar and baking powder in a bowl.

Lightly whisk the eggs with the rosewater and cardamom.

Gently mix in the orange paste and pomegranate seeds to the mixture.

Scoop into your prepared tin and smooth the surface.

Bake for 40 minutes until golden on top and a skewer comes out clean.