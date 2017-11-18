Derval O'Rourke: Quick and easy food to go with hard hitting exercises

This week I’m sharing one of my favourite home workouts.
It’s a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) style circuit perfect for the days you don’t have time to make it to the gym or when the Irish weather just isn’t cooperating.
Recipe wise, I’m sharing my pizza wraps and a delicious roasted vegetable salad.
I’ve chatted a little bit about HIIT and its benefits before but this time I wanted to share a quick workout to give you a taste of what exactly it involves.
I love HIIT because you can do it anywhere, in your bedroom, in front of the TV or in the back garden.
It doesn’t require an expensive gym membership, fancy equipment or even proper gym gear.
And the best bit?
Because you are only working out for 20 minutes, it’s not going to eat into your busy schedule.
During your “work” periods, aim to push yourself as hard as you can, while maintaining proper form.
If you start to lose form then slow down or modify to suit your ability.
It’s a great one to do with a training buddy as you can both be doing the same exercise and session; just at a tempo that challenges you.
Set 1
Set 2:
Set 3:
Fitspiration: @thegoldenbeancork
The Golden Bean is an artisan coffee roastery based in Shanagarry, Cork. They do some of the best coffee in Ireland, in my opinion. I love popping into the stall at the farmer’s markets in Cork for an afternoon pick me up and to stock up on essentials. For something a little bit different give their oat milk lattes a try.
This is the perfect cold weather salad. It’s packed full of goodness and is served with the most divine dressing. I love to pop the leftovers in a lunchbox with some quinoa, rocket and cooked chicken for lunch the next day.
Dressing
Preheat oven to 180 deg
Mix the vegetables, oil and honey in large bowl. Season with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
Place on a roasting tin along with the whole garlic bulbs and roast in the oven for 20 minutes.
Remove from oven, strain any excess liquid into a bowl and set the vegetables aside.
Add the yoghurt, paprika and lemon juice to the liquid and whisk together.
Peel the roasted garlic (it should just ooze out easily when given a squeeze), add to the bowl and mix thoroughly until smooth.
Serve in a large bowl drizzled with the dressing and enjoy.
These are great for when you want a savoury pizza but don’t want to eat the stodge. The tortilla wraps make an ideal base for quick lunchtime pizzas. They are ready in minutes and are a big hit with everyone. In the little time it takes for the pizzas to cook; you could make a nice green salad to serve on the side. If you need extra fuel, serve with some sweet potato wedges.
Preheat oven to 180C/gas 4.
Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Spread an even layer of the passata/basil pesto, or both if you like, over the wraps.
Top with toppings of your choice and scatter over the cheese.
Place on a prepared tray and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
Cut the cooked pizza into slices and serve on a warmed serving plate with sides of your choice.
