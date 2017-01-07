Bake an Irish soda bread for any craving

Sweet or savory, Michelle Darmody has all your Irish soda bread traditions covered this week.

Soda bread is an Irish tradition, one we share with few other countries. The bread rises when the bread soda, sodium carbonate, reacts with acids in buttermilk to produce carbon dioxide.

Yeast was not popular in Ireland because our flour was too soft, it needed a higher gluten content to allow the yeast bread to rise successful, the soda worked better.

Originally buttermilk was so named as it was the milk leftover after butter was churned from cream, it has more lactic acid than standard milk and this is what starts the chemical reaction with the sodium carbonate. Most commercial dairies still make buttermilk you can also make it at home yourself.

Add a tablespoon of lemon juice to a cup of milk and allow it to stand for half an hour. You will see the viscosity of the liquid change after a few minutes.

Seaweed is another Irish food that is not eaten or celebrated enough.

I buy the powdered seaweed and use it as a seasoning. It is full of nutrients and adds a subtle saltiness. Seaweeds work very well in gluten-free baking as its gelatinous nature helps to maintain moisture in the loaf.

Orange and fig white soda bread

Ingredients:

170g of self-raising flour

170g of plain flour

the zest of 3 oranges

1/2 tsp of sea salt

1/2 tsp of bread soda

290 mls of buttermilk

2 tsp of honey

a handful of dried figs, roughly chopped

Method

Heat your oven to 200 degrees. Mix the two flours, zest, salt and bread soda, stir them up well. Make a well in the centre.

Add the milk and honey into the well and combine them with the flour. Bring together into a neat ball with your hands. Kneed the figs into the bread and shape into a round loaf.

Place on a floured baking tray and glaze with some egg yolk and milk if you wish. Cut a cross in the top of the loaf. Bake for about thirty minutes until it is golden on top and there is a hollow sound when you tap the base.

Dillisk gluten free bread with seeds

Ingredients:

10g of dried dillisk

325 ms of milk

1 tsp of white wine vinegar

2 eggs

450g of gluten free white flour

½ tsp of sea salt

2 tbs of golden sugar

2 tsp of yeast

6 tbs of olive oil

50g of sunflower seeds

20g of sesame seeds

10g of poppy seeds

Method

Hydrate the dillisk in warm water for five minutes and drain any excess liquid. Chop any larger pieces. Warm the milk in a saucepan and add it to the eggs and vinegar. Whisk it together.

Add the flour, salt, sugar and yeast to the bowl and mix thoroughly. Add the oil and combine it with the rest of the ingredients.

Scoop the mixture into an oiled pound tin. Bake for 40 minutes until it is golden and a skewer comes out clean.

Honey and oat loaf with cayenne pepper

Ingredients:

250g of brown flour

250g of plain flour

1 tsp of bread soda

1 tsp of cayenne pepper

½ tsp of cracked black pepper

1 tsp of sea salt

4 tsp of honey

420mls of buttermilk

20g of porridge oats

Method

Heat your oven to 200 degrees. Mix the flours with the bread soda, both peppers and salt in a large bowl. Mix until they are completely combined.

Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and add the honey and buttermilk. Bring everything together with your hands. Add in the oats and kneed them into the dough. Form a neat ball.

Turn the dough onto a floured baking tray and pat into the shape of a round loaf. Cut a cross in the top of the loaf and if you want to let the fairies out, prick each quarter with the knife.

Bake for about 40 minutes until it is golden on top and hollow sounding when you tap the base.