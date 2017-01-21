What to watch on TV this week

Will Thalia Heffernan and Aoibhín Garrihy survive the first elimination in ‘Dancing With The Stars?’on RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Sunday.

SATURDAY

Maleficent

RTÉ One, 7.05pm

READ NEXT Rest, relaxation and renewal at Monart

Parents should probably note that this film, with Angelina Jolie as the vengeful fairy, is a darker than the usual Disney and animated fare that pops up in this slot.

Tracks

TG4, 11.20pm

This Australian film probably deserved more box office attention than it received on its release in 2013.

Anyone with a sense of adventure or who who has travelled Down Under will enjoy the adapation of Queensland woman Robyn Davidson’s memoir of her nine-month journey across a desert with her dog and four camels.

SUNDAY

Dancing With The Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

We’ve had two weeks of fun and introductions, but tonight the show gets a bit more serious as the competition proper begins. One of the celebrities will be eliminated at the end of the show.

Call The Midwife

BBC One, 8pm

The first episode of the eighth series has the midwives getting a warm welcome when they return from South Africa.

They’re quickly plunged into organisational politics, however, and also have to deal with a pregnant woman who is in an abusive relationship.

Fair City

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Dermot has a tough week of it ahead, as he has to deal with life on the run, and also a health setback. Later in the week, there’s also a heartbreaking farewell for Jane.

Apple Tree Yard

BBC One, 9pm

The excellent Emily Watson stars in this new four-part adaptation of Louise Doughty’s novel.

She plays respected scientist Dr Yvonne Carmichael, whose passion is suddenly awoken by a proposition from a stranger. Over time, she realises that her lover may not be all he seems.

Trainspotting

Channel 4, 10.05pm

The sequel to this film is out later in the week, and you’d worry about revisiting the original characters.

However, it does provide an opportunity to again enjoy Danny Boyle’s 1996 adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s hugely successful novel.

MONDAY

Horizon: Hair Care Secrets

BBC Two, 9pm

Hair care is usually the stuff of beauty columns and advertisements, so it’s good to get some science on the subject. Various experts look at the research done into hair, uncover the ingredients used in certain products, and attempt to decipher whether expensive brands really are worth it.

Then Comes Marriage

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Another three couples get their relationships tested by the resident psychologist and psychoanalyst.

As ever, each of them have issues to deal with and hope that by trashing them out in this setting (and in front of the nation), it’’ll help them to solidify their futures together.

TUESDAY

Homeland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Episode two of the new series of the gang of troubled spooks has Quinn battling against his new existence, while the bigwigs get suspicious about Keane.

WEDNESDAY

Women Who Kill

Channel 4, 10pm

First of a two-part documentary about female killers. Amazingly, about a third of world’s female prison population is incarcerated in America, and this show gets access to three of them.

Apparently, one of the general differences between male and female killers is that women are more likely to know their victims.

The Eichmann Show

BBC Four, 11.30pm

Fascinating drama based on the true story of the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Jerusalem in 1961.

The German former SS officer had been captured by the Israelis in Argentina and flown to Israel to face justice for his major role in organising the transportation of Jewish people to concentration camps during the Second World War.

Martin Freeman and Anthony LaPaglia are among the familiar faces in a story that uses the the people who filmed the trial as the main charcters.

Their footage is credited as being the world’s first ever documentary series, and had a major role shaping many people’s understanding of the Holocaust.

THURSDAY

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Tonight’s collection of willing daters include advertising worker Bami, and stockbroker Ciarán.

This Is Jobstown

TV3, 9pm

The ongoing glimpse into life in the Dublin suburb includes an outdoor baptism for the latest members of the Firebrand Church, a Pentecostal group active in the area.

We also get an update from drug addict Conor, who is in a positive frame of mind after completing a detox retreat.

Urban Myths

Sky Arts, 10pm

The latest episode in the series of one-off comedies is entitled ‘Samuel Beckett and André the Giant’.

With a plot revolving around an imagined friendship between the great writer and the famous wrestler, it has the potential to be either awful or brilliant.

Hopefully the fact that it stars David Threlfall (the dad in Shameless) and was directed by Ben Palmer (The Inbetweeners) will ensure it veers towards the latter.

Generation F’d

RTÉ One, 10.30pm

While some of the nation’s most privileged people are shouting loudly about how much they suffered in the downturn, this show takes a timely look at a group of people we don’t hear half enough about.

They work on zero-hour contracts and rarely know how much they are going to earn from week to week.

For businesses, this flexibility can be handy when they are under various pressures themselves, but the lack of certainty often makes life really difficult for employees.

Among them is Lauren, who enjoys her job in a sports shop, but is struggling to pay for rising car insurance and other costs, and fears she’ll never be able to afford to move out of home.

FRIDAY

Fleadh Cheoil

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

John Creedon and Aoibhínn Ní Shúilleabháin begin a new six-part series of highlights from last year’s Fleadh Cheoil in Ennis.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

BBC Two, 9pm

The final episode of the show is probably the first with homes you won’t be dreaming of owning.

From the Swiss Alps and a Greek island, to New Zealand’s South Island, the theme binding all of tonight’s impressive dwellings is that they are all underground.