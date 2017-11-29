Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Fancy a night or two away but not sure where to head? Here are a few of Esther N McCarthy’s top choices for a festive break.

Belfast

If shopping is a must for a good break away for you, Hastings Hotels is offering a Christmas shopping experience in the heart of Belfast. Check in to the Europa Hotel and hit the shops.

This offer includes overnight accommodation in a classic double bedroom,€33 shopping voucher to spend in Victoria Square, a Christmas bubbles cocktail to relax after a hard day’s shopping, the full Irish on the morning of your departure — rates from €78pps.

Kildare

Killashee Hotel is hosting a traditional Christmas Afternoon Tea. We’re talking dainty sandwiches, freshly-made scones and Christmassy cakes with mulled wine and tea or coffee or sure, go ahead and spoil yourself with a glass of bubbly. It’s €27.50 per person or €32.50 with the Champagne.

Fermanagh

If you’re in a five-star state of mind, check out Lough Erne Resort in County Fermanagh. The package invites you to arrive Christmas Eve to the magic of roaring open fires and a reception with the sounds of a local choir drifting in the background.

Festive favourites like mince pies, mulled wine and eggnog will be served, with hot chocolate available for younger guests. There’s even bedtime stories by Mrs Claus later that evening. The package is available for a two-night stay from €611, three- night stay, €723 per person sharing.

Galway

Head west to ring in 2018 at the Twelve Hotel in Bearna. They are offering an exclusive New Years Eve package from €260 per person sharing for a two-night break.

This includes two nights bed and breakfast and a specially designed New Years Eve celebration in the award-winning West Restaurant.

Start the evening with a glass of bubbly at the Champagne reception, then prepare for a gastronomical journey through eight courses in West Restaurant followed by entertainment in The Pins. They welcome pets too, if you want to bring any furry members of the family along.

Dublin

For some festive cheer in the capital, we have the Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links adding sparkle to the Christmas food offerings. There’s afternoon tea on offer with a three-tiered feast and panoramic views of the Irish Sea. The selection includes lots of sweet and savoury delights created by pastry chef, Aideen Burke. €25 per person or €32 including a glass of prosecco.

Cork

End 2017 in style at The River Lee, they have sumptuous festive menus and you can dance the night away to entertainment in the Weir Bar. They’ve also recently launched a Choctails menu that’s worth the visit alone.

The New Year’s package includes two nights’ accommodation in a Superior Room, three-course evening meal on one night with live entertainment on NYE, the full Irish each morning. Rates from €199 per person sharing.

West Cork

A post-Christmas break between December 27 and 30 sounds nice, doesn’t it? Think mulled wine, mince pies, fun board games by the fire, classic Christmas movies and of course beach walks are mandatory in this part of the world.

The package includes a two-night with breakfast and a Festive Back Massage in The Island Spa using warming spices of cardamom and ginger to boost the circulation and immunity. The package costs from €310 per person sharing.

Wicklow

Powerscourt Hotel know how to do Christmas, from roaring pine-scented fires to a massive gingerbread house. There’ll be carols aplenty and even a visit from the man of the moment.

Their special festive two-night stay on Dec 24 and 25, includes pies, prosecco, mulled wine and carrots and reindeer dust for the little ones. Enjoy a candlit dinner on Christmas Eve in SIKA restaurant and Christmas Day lunch buffet, from €630 per person.

