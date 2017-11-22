Toy story: 10 toys guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us

Esther N McCarthy picks ten toys that will get the whole family in the play zone.

‘Tis the season, and nothing beats that feeling of tearing open the wrapping of a new toy Christmas morning. And while we’ve come along way from an orange and a Dandy annual, traditional toys are still up there in the letters to Santa in 2017. We’ve picked ten different toys at different price points and ages, but every one time is guaranteed to bring out the big kid in all of us.

1 This gorgeous Grizzly Bear by Keel may have a scary name but is just a softie at heart. Suitable for babies from birth, it’s part of Debenham’s Black Friday event this week, so it’s down from €18 to €10.80.

2 This FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, from Hasbro, is a bit more pricey €154.99 and is aimed at children four and over This tiger responds to sounds and touch with 100+ sound-and-motion combinations – roar at him and he roars back. I do that for free for my kids.

3 You can’t go wrong with Nerf and this Nitro MotoFury Rapid Rally has blended cars and rapid-fire, what’s not to love. €59.99 and it comes with 9 cars and 12 obstacles.

Nerf Nitro MotoFury Rapid Rally is available in all good retailers.

4 Star Wars Force Link Starter Set is €29.99 and for boys and girls aged 4 up. For the more tech savvie kiddies, the wearable technology can be used to activate lights, sounds, and phrases.

5 You can’t have Christmas without a boardgame. This Junior 30 Seconds is the quick-thinking fast-talking description game, made by Cork company Woodland Games, it’s €29.99.

Greg Dooley, founder and owner of rapid-fire board game 30 Seconds Ireland. The Cork company updates the content of the game every year to keep it up to date.

6 My Little Pony is another one the mammys and daddys will remember. Kids aged 3+ will get a kick out of The Movie Canterlot and Seaquestria Playset, it’s €94.99.

7 Play-Doh, beloved by children, hated by most sane parents or whoever has to clean it up. This Kitchen Creations Magic Oven is €29.99 and it’s cute in that the doh actually ‘bakes’ in the oven.

8 For a good kickstart to Christmas morning, imagine playing this Pie Face Sky High game. It’s for ages 5+ and costs €29.99. Get the whipped cream ready.

9 For little fans of Minecraft, you won’t go far wrong with Roblox. The figures cost from €9.99 to €27.99 and are available from GameStop.

10 For €3.99, Kevin, the humble carrot and star of Aldi’s Christmas advert is in stores now. Himself and Plush Katie The Carrot are on sale in support of Aldi’s charity partner, Food Cloud.