The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Don’t stress — the perfect gifts for everyone are out there. All it takes is a little time and imagination, writes Esther N McCarthy.

1. The grandparents

Treat granny and grandad to a foodie gift this year. The Cinnamon Cottage in Rochestown, Cork, has a range of gorgeous hampers that are bespoke to each recipient and are available in three price categories — €50, €100, €150. So you could tailor it to the Wine & Cheese granny, the grandad with the Sweet Tooth, or go for the Classic Christmas Hamper.

2. The goddaughter

Go for the Rolls Royce of robes for the little one with 100% organic cotton CozyBoo robes. Available for newborn to age 5, €25 or a nice option is to get names embroidered for an extra €10. Delivery included.

3. The husband

If you want to go all out, give the gift that keeps on giving. The Killarney Art Gallery has this stunning piece, Lobstermen off the Three Sisters by one of Ireland’s most exciting contemporary artists, Liam O’Neill. It’s 30” x 20” and €14,000. You’d want to really love him, like.

4. The teenager

Awaken their inner Jedi with the smartphonepowered augmented reality Star Wars experience. It comes with a Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Tracking Beacon, Lightsaber controller, and hours of Star Wars gameplay. €299.99 Available from with Harvey Norman and Arnotts.

5. The sister

Give her the gift of good hair wiith the limited edition electric candy LanaiBLO. We love the pink pop of colour. Salon quality hair at home? Yes please. Think of the savings.. hmm, maybe I’ll put it on my Santa list too.

Find it at here for €99.

6. The walking buddy

Deck them out in this Regatta frosty fig hat €25 and gloves €35 set and warm their hearts as well as their heads and hands.

7. The mother in law

Consider the limited edition Les Collections range from Nespresso — lots of one-of- a-kind gifts, including gorgeous designs by artists Craig & Karl. The range includes the Aeroccino3, €79. You’ll be guaranteed a creamy cappuccino when you visit. Win, win. There’s also a cool set of expresso cups, Touch Lungo cups, a funky travel mug and if you really want some brownie points, throw in the 200g box of 40 chocolate, €7.50. Available from Nespresso

8. The best friend

Parody books are big this Christmas and make great pressies. We love the Little Miss Busy Surviving Motherhood from Egmont, it’s hilarious! There’s a whole range of Mr Men and Little Miss for Grown-Ups series, €7 each.

The Ladybird classics have been rejigged with a range for adults by Jason Hazeley and Joel Morrs and published by Michael Joseph. The Quiet Night In is a gem, €9.99.

9. The mammy

You can’t go wrong with a little sparkle and this Amy bracelet from Newbridge will brighten any outfit.

10. The childminder

The Body Shop calendar will let them know how much you appreciate them. This 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar has lots of mini essentials like coconut hand cream, €70.

11. The nephew

It’s so hard to buy for teenagers, right? Fear not, we’ve got you covered. Cool tech brand Snugs has arrived at The Marvel Room in Brown Thomas. Custom fitted, Snugs are created using state-of-the-art 3D scanning and printing technology to create a true impression of your ears. The unique fit means they never fall out and sound incredible. The real problem will be getting the little feckers to take them out and listen to you for just a minute, is that too much to ask?

12. The kids

Personalised gifts look to be just as popular this year as last, and Brown Thomas has brought back the cult Mr. Men and Little Miss personalisation service to its Living departments in the Cork and Limerick stores.

From now until Christmas, customers can personalise iPhone covers, luggage and bag tags, key rings, stationary tins, lunch boxes and china mugs.They’re adorable and prices range from €15 to €20.

13. The teacher

Emma’s Oh So Natural (and Irish) candles have some special festive editions available with three seasonal fragrances Mint Crisp, Spiced Orange and Wonderland. You’ll get top marks from the muinteoir for any of these. Available in 3 sizes, and there’s wax tart melts too.

14. The wife

When she arches an eyebrow at you, it might as well be perfect. The Defined and Refined brows kit from Benefit is a precision kit for expertly defined brows.

Shop for €38.50 in Debenhams and Boots.