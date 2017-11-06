Online Lives: Elaine Hall

Elaine Hall juggles a lot of roles in her busy life; she is a mum to three boys, a Montessori teacher, a farmer from time to time, and a lifestyle blogger.
She writes on mybusycountrylife.com about “my interests, my life and slow living with some food and books thrown in.”
Elaine focuses much of her online efforts on her Instagram account, @mybusycountrylife.
“I love Instagram. It has such a strong sense of community and support and is a huge inspiration,” she said.
So this evening is the first evening of pushing myself to do something different, I am heading off camera in hand to join the local camera club. I am nervous as I know no one and also excited to really start getting going with my camera. So I think tonight is still life , they use a buddy system so I will have someone to help me and to ask loads of questions and it's not a huge club so I can't wait. Have you done anything lately that pushed you out of your comfort zone ? #freeupmyinsta #littlethingsinlife #littlemomentsofmine #makemoments #littlestoriesofmylife #lpslowlived #welivetoexplore #darlingscapes #myhappyviews
“I love using stories to share my days and let everyone see the inside of my life and how I spend my time when I have so much going on all the time.”
The chance to connect with new people has been great for Elaine.
“I love the way blogging lets you meet and talk to so many different people from all walks of life from all over the world. It has a great sense of community that, I find for me, travels from my blog to my Instagram.”
For the #augustbreak2017 today it's my eyes and right now I am drinking some coffee after eating a large amount of chocolate. I am hormonal hench the bad hair and also spent the morning helping with sheep but this day 2 years ago myself and the love of my life said our I do's after waiting 21yrs to say them 😊 #thisisme #slowerlife #freeupmyinsta #cupinframe #todaymycoffee #whatwedointhecountry #slowmoments
Elaine has found that blogging has opened up a new support network when her family needs advice on the running of a farm, as well providing the opportunity to share advice of her own.
“It has given me the confidence to write what I feel and be ok with sharing it with the world. It has given me opportunities to attend events, learn new skills and make some really good friends along the way. For farm life, it has given us a wide support network of people we can call on if we need advice.”
I love this time of year, when the trees become a riot of colours. Reds, greens, yellows and orange and they are just starting to appear now with us. I also love Autumn as an excuse to slow down a little, drag out all the warm snuggly jumpers and drink loads of coffee. What do you like most about Autumn ? #fridayfeet #embracingtheseasons #aseasonalyear #aslowmoment #lovelifeoutside #savouringtheseason #theslowdowncollective #lpslowlived
Social media is a constant companion for Elaine.
“I am a total addict. I would hardly have an hour in the day when I wouldn’t either be on Instagram or Twitter, except when I am in work or those days when life takes over.”
Elaine says she finds it difficult sometimes to balance her blog with her life.
“One thing that has been difficult is not letting life get in the way of the blog. Life has a way of taking your time away from things that aren’t your main work which kills me. If I could I would love to blog or write full-time, but at the moment that isn’t an option.
“Another challenge is the comparison trap you can fall into of comparing yourself to others - ‘why aren’t my followers growing’, ‘why is my blog not as popular’ and the feeling of ‘maybe I should just give it all up’ - that can be very hard.”
