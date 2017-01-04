Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders tell Ruth O’Connor their stories and share their hopes for this season’s show

Seán Daly Clondalkin, Dublin

Twenty-five-year-old Seán Daly (below) says that he applied for the Operation Transformation show because he’d “had enough of being unhappy with his weight and his appearance”. Seán is 6ft 1² and weighs 23st 12lbs. “I am ready for a big change in my life and feel that it can help me make that change,” says Seán.

“I have tried before to lose weight but have never been this determined because it was always something that was on the back-burner and I was never this unhappy before. I don’t think I realised until I filled in the form exactly how much I was missing out on in life. It was always something that was there but when you put it on paper or say it out loud it’s different.”

Seán says that he has become self-conscious despite being a naturally outgoing and confident person. “I am a confident person but when it comes to dating or nightclubs, I don’t have confidence. Even going to manager’s meetings I’m thinking ‘I’m the same size as I was a year ago’... I would like to look back at this period of my life and for the weight to be a memory as a part of my life that I’ve moved on from.”

His decision to apply for Operation Transformation was two-fold: “It is partly vanity, but it’s also a health concern, I want to be healthier and have control over food rather than it having control over me. I’ve always wanted to be a runner but have never had the drive to do it... I have decided that at my age, I’m not willing to miss out any more I want to make changes while youth is on my side.”

Seán came out to his family as gay five years ago and says that he thought that after he came out that he “would be freed”. He then realised that wasn’t the case. “I had to admit that I have a food addiction. I have a terrific family, terrific friends and I love my job, but this is the one aspect of my life that is holding me back,” he says.

Having considered getting a gastric band fitted in the past, Seán believes that he will make a good leader on the programme because he is “just normal”.

“I’m just a normal person who wants to live a normal life, buy a car, buy a house... and I don’t want to be this unhappy doing it. I want to show people that we can do it together.

“I thought that there might be some people who wouldn’t want to be on the show but will see my story and that I hopefully can help them.”

Marie Grace Pallasgreen, Co Limerick

For 32-year-old Marie Grace, Operation Transformation will bring about the motivation she needs. The part-time hairdresser is 5ft 5” and weighs 14st 2lbs. “I don’t like going out anymore and try my best to get out of social events. Before I had my kids, I used to go out every weekend, now I avoid it as much as I can.”

Marie (right) says that she usually weighs around 11.5 stone. “I’ve gained a lot of weight in recent times, in particular since my youngest baby Daisy was born nine months ago,” she says.

Operation Transformation will offer the motivation this “all or nothing” woman needs. “I don’t have the motivation to lose the weight myself and I feel that if I am in front of thousands of viewers that I will get the motivation. I will be giving my all to it. I am a little bit nervous of appearing in front of so many viewers but I also feel that because there will be so many people watching, that it will make me do it.”

Marie had a couple of false starts with Slimming World in an attempt to lose weight after the birth of Daisy who suffered from severe acid reflux and lack of sleep. “I missed a couple of weeks at the beginning because my daughter ended up in hospital.”

With this in mind, Marie is looking forward to having the expert support and advice that Operation Transformation offers its participants.

After the birth of her eldest daughter Lily Mai (3), Marie became pregnant again. Her waters broke early and Marie gave birth to a baby girl called Michaela, who sadly passed away a few days later in November 2014. In 2015, Marie became pregnant again with daughter Daisy.

“I am quite chatty and quite outgoing, aside from the weight issue,” she says. “I think that people will relate to me because I am a mother of small children and it will be about trying to find the time to do it. I am also extremely determined to do it and am quite open about everything that has happened me, I’m sure that there are people who will identify with my story.”

Enduring such a stressful period in her life, Marie says that it was easier for her to grab food on the run than try to make proper meals. “That’s probably why I started eating so badly. I live on chocolate, crisps and Diet Coke anything that is bad for me,” she says. “I’m hoping that the programme will re-train me and stop me eating all the rubbish.”

Marie hopes that losing weight and getting fitter will help her become happier in herself. “Already I am in better form in the knowledge that I’m going to be on the show,” she says. “I’m looking forward to the exercise, to feeling better and to having more confidence.”

The other leaders hoping to inspire the nation in this year’s show...

Chris McElligott.

Age: 46.

Location: Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Height: 5ft 7².

Weight: 17st 11lbs.

Chris lives with his partner Elizabeth and their three children. Sixteen years ago, Chris’s right leg was severed below the knee in an accident. Chris’s weight makes his everyday mobility more of a struggle, putting pressure on his prosthetic limb. Prior to his accident, Chris was capped 26 times for the Republic of Ireland Junior International team and played for St Patrick’s Athletic. Chris is a community coach with the FAI programme Football for All, working with children with disabilities and is current head coach of the Irish Amputee football team.

Maireád Redmond.

Age: 22.

Location: New Ross, Co Wexford.

Height: 5ft 5ins.

Weight: 16st 5lbs.

Chocolatier and pastry chef Maireád studied culinary arts and, having worked making artisan chocolates and pastries, has returned to college to study a degree in Business. Maireád applied for Operation Transformation in order to get to grips with her physical health and appearance and to boost her confidence.

Yvonne Keenan Ross.

Age: 48.

Location: Carlingford, Co Louth.

Height: 5ft 6ins.

Weight: 16st 8.5lbs.

Yvonne runs a cafe in Carlingford with her husband and has two children whom she conceived after years of struggling with fertility and several rounds of IVF. In 2011, Yvonne’s husband was diagnosed with cancer and had to give up work and undergo surgery and treatment. He is now in remission. Yvonne wants to be an example to her children so they choose a healthy, active lifestyle. She also wants to become fitter and to gain more confidence in her own body.