Meet the board game enthusiasts who are helping spelling make a resurrection

A night on the tiles can have a whole new meaning as Nuala Woulfe meets board game enthusiasts who get out and about in search of triple-word scores

When I was a kid I loved Scrabble, though my mum called it squabble because of the fights that would inevitably break out over the legitimacy of a word. That’s when the Oxford dictionary would come out, or occasionally my Dad, an English teacher, would be the final arbitrator.