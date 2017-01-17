MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinness

I recently received a query from a reader who wanted to know how to get their P60s for the last number of years; they were having trouble because the company they worked for had been liquidated.

I asked Christine Keily from www.taxback.com, who explained that where a company has gone into liquidation, it can be very difficult to obtain a copy of historical P60s.

However, these should be issued to each employee on payroll each year under PAYE regulations. Therefore, in this situation, the employee should be able to obtain details of their pay and tax for each year via PAYE Anytime — the Revenue online platform for PAYE taxpayers.

If an employee has a PAYE Anytime account, they will be able to log on and see the pay and tax details for the last four years. If they do not have a PAYE Anytime account, they can register for an account on the Revenue website.

The P60 is an important document for employees and should be treated as such. Employers are obliged to give every employee who was in their employment on December 31 a P60 certificate, by February 15 at the latest. The certificate shows the employee’s total pay, tax and PRSI contributions for the previous year. Many of us shove it in a drawer or leave it in our inbox but, as the above example shows, they should be stored carefully for future reference. If you are an employee, when you receive yours in the next few weeks, set aside an hour to check it carefully before you put it away.

The top part of the certificate lists your personal details, ie name, address, PPS number — ensure all are correct. It also lists your tax credit and tax rate band information. This is based on the information Revenue hold in relation to you. If the information they have isn’t up-to-date, you may not be claiming all tax credits available to you.

At a minimum, everyone is entitled to at least the personal tax credit, which is €1,650 for single people. In addition, there are a whole range of other credits available, you can get a full list at www.revenue.ie. Some people may not be availing include the rent tax credit and widowed person or surviving civil partner with dependent child(ren) credit.

One credit which seems to be overlooked by many is the home carer tax credit of up to €1,000 (in 2016), which can be claimed by a couple in a marriage or civil partnership where one spouse or civil partner is the home carer and cares for one/more dependent persons, which includes children under 18.

“Our most recent figures, for tax returns in 2014, indicate a total of 80,900 claimed the credit,” Barry Flanagan, of www.taxback.com, said.

“Given that Revenue treats taxpayers as units, this means a total of 80,900 families claimed the credit. If we contrast this with the estimated 230,000 households with children where one parent is looking after the home, it appears that only about one third are claiming their entitlement which is not surprising when you consider the number of people that are aware of its existence.”

In order to qualify, the couple must be jointly assessed for tax — it does not apply where couples are taxed as single persons. It allows the stay at home partner to work up to a limit of €7,200 a year, or if income is between €7,200-€9,200, reduced relief may be granted.

If you think you are entitled to a credit that you haven’t been claiming you can apply to Revenue for a refund and to get the credit from now on, using PAYE Anytime. You can claim back up to four years, so currently taxpayers can claim back for 2013 to 2016. We tend to remind taxpayers about refunds toward the end of the year but there is no reason not to make the claim now and get your credits in order for 2017.

In addition to tax credits, your P60 also lists your USC and PRSI contributions, which is important as your entitlement to some social insurance benefits is dependent on the PRSI contributions. If your employer does not give you a P60 at the end of each year you should contact your tax office. Revenue can then contact your employer to obtain your P60.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

If you’ve any travel plans around Ireland in coming weeks, Irish Rail’s current offer may make it worth your while to ditch the car and take the train instead.

Instead of worrying about icy roads and having change ready for the toll, you can kick back and relax until you reach your destination.

They have reductions on a range of web fares to/from Dublin, starting from €9.99 each way. That price will get you to Ennis, Limerick, or Nenagh, while trips to Rosslare and Waterford are priced from €12.99 each way.

For €14.99 you can travel from the capital to Belfast, Cork, Galway, Sligo, or Westport.

The Kingdom is the most expensive place to visit in this current Irish Rail deal, with the journey between Dublin and Tralee costing €19.99 each way.