Irish knitwear is having a moment - here's some of the best on offer

Irish knitwear is having a moment. Carolyn Moore showcases the very best

IN a year when the Museum of Modern Art in New York honoured the Aran handknit – including it in its collection of 100 enduring examples of 20th century style – it’s only right that we should wrap up 2017 with a showcase of Irish knitwear.

While it’s hardly newsworthy to reveal that knitwear is big for autumn winter, the reinvention of the humble knit really is this season’s biggest style story.

Given its ubiquity in all of our wardrobes, this is refreshing to say the least, because when your cosiest winter staple gets a very modern makeover, the results are a fashion win win.

Still cosy and warm, it’s now a bona fide style statement to boot. This season, designers have been investigating the potential of knit, falling in love with its heretofore underappreciated versatility.

Offering endless possibilities for experimentation, knit is a blank canvas for intricate intarsia motifs, tactile textural details and luxe embellishment, and its sculptural qualities play beautifully into the artfully sloppy silhouette that so embodies the spirit of the season.

From the consumer’s perspective, nothing offers quite the same ease of wear, and this season’s statement knits are expanding our perception of exactly how we wear it.

The sports luxe knit is the new sweatshirt, the knit dress or two-piece is chic again for day, and — with flowing skirts or luxe fabrics — the hard working cable knit has transitioned seamlessly to evening.

All of which is good news for Irish fashion, since no one is better placed to capitalise on a knitwear revolution than the new wave of Irish designers who are bringing a directional edge to our most traditional fashion sector.

Playing their part in making knitwear more than just a practical investment, they are elevating it instead to the ultimate style statement.