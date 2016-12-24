Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

Why does Santa live in the North Pole? How fast does his sleigh go? How does Santa know who’s naughty or nice? These and other mysteries are explained by the experts at Gaelscoil Carrigaline, writes Áilín Quinlan.

Rebecca Ni Nuanáin, Lana Ni Riain, Sadhbh de Barra, Ben Mac Coitir and Noah O’ hAodha

Why does Santa live in the North Pole?

So no one will find him! Nobody ever sees Santa, because Santa and his elves make all the nice presents very secretly so we get a big surprise — Lana Ní Riain (5)

Because he has to make surprises and he can’t make surprises in Carrigaline with the people all looking at him — Noah O’ hAodha (4-and-a-half)

How does Santa manage to fit all the presents in the sleigh?

He puts all the toys in this special big sack. It’s 50ft — Sadhbh de Barra (5); He just uses magic! — Lana Ní Riain (5); He has this special magic bag — Rebecca Ní Nuanáin (4).

How does Santa know who’s naughty and who’s nice?

Santa sees you from up in the sky. He’s up there looking around and checking everyone is being good for their presents. He’s probably sitting on a cloud — Rebecca Ni Nuanáin (4); He watches them in all the different countries. What he does is, he just flies around watching everyone — Ben Mac Coitir (5)

What do you hope Santa will bring you for Christmas?

I’m hoping for a T-Rex. That’s a funny dinosaur that I can bring to bed like a teddy. He’ll be a nice T-Rex. I love dinosaurs. I get loads of books about them — Noah O’ hAodha (4-and-a-half); A toy monkey — Rebecca Ní Nuanáin (4); I’m getting a pottery maker and I’m going to make cups and bowls to have my breakfast in — Sadhbh de Barra (5)

Did you ever catch Santa putting out your presents?

I saw Santa once when he was dropping my present down the chimney.

He came into the playroom. I was hiding behind the couch and I peeped out. He had a big white beard. I can’t remember the rest – Ben Mac Coitir (5)

How fast is Santa’s sleigh?

Nearly as fast as an ostrich and they’re fast runners! — Noah O’hAodha (4-and-a-half)

Very slow, maybe about one kilometre an hour but he gets around the world by magic — Sadhbh de Barra (5); 200 km an hour — Ben Mac Coitir (5)

How come Mammies and Daddies never get to see Santa Claus?

Parents don’t see him because they’re usually fast asleep and they’re a bit too stupid to see them — Noah O’ hAodha (4-and-a-half)

One of my mum’s friends was naughty when she was a child and she took a picture of Santa with her camera when he came in with the presents! I wasn’t born then but my mum told me. My mum is not naughty! — Sadhbh de Barra (5)

Harry Ó Conaill, Maille Ní Mhaolmhuaidh, Lilí Oughten, Anna Ní Chionníola and Elliot MacCurtáin

Why does Santa live in the North Pole?

Nobody annoys him in the North Pole, knocking on his door. I think if people were knocking all the time he’d get a bit mad - Molly Ní Mhaolmhuaidh (5)

He likes being on his own, Anyway if people keep on calling for him Santa has to go and talk to them - and then the Elves might make a mistake without him watching them - Elliot MacCurtáin (5)

Because nobody annoys him. It’d annoy him if people saw him and threw snowballs at him and stuff but nobody annoys him in the North Pole - Anna Ní Chionníola (5)

What do you hope Santa will bring you for Christmas?

Makeup. I don’t know what else. It’s a tricky one - Molly Ní Mhaolmhuaidh (5)

A robot bird – it flies - Harry Ó Conaill (5)

Roller skates - Lily Oughten (5)

I’m thinking about it- Anna Ní Chionníola (5)

Hotwheel cars and a track and soccer gear and lego - Elliot MacCurtáin (5)

How does Santa always seem to know who’s naughty and who’s nice?

He watches you with his eyes - Harry Ó Conaill (5)

I don’t know. Maybe his pet robin sneaks in the window and sees you. I think that’s a bit sneaky but I never saw him. I think I only ever saw normal robins but you never know if it’s a Santa’s robin or a normal one - Molly Ní Mhaolmhuaidh (5)

This robin comes in the morning and at night time. I saw him once, he looks through the window and sees if you’re being bad or good. Sometimes an elf does it. I’m very good - Anna Ní Chionníola (5)

How does Santa get all the presents into the sleigh?

He pushes them in with a loading truck but I don’t know if things get broken - Molly Ní Mhaolmhuaidh (5)

He has a magic bag that makes the toys small and when they come out they get big again - Anna Ní Chionníola (5)

How fast is Santa’s sleigh?

A little bit fast but slow as well, like when you’re walking because Santa might have a crash - Elliot MacCurtáin (5)

Did you ever catch Santa putting out your presents?

Oh, I only saw him putting out two presents. He put them in the hall. I was going to the toilet but when I opened the door Santa was there - Harry Ó Conaill (5)

What will Santa and his reindeer get to eat at your house this year?

Last Christmas we put out a small pie and milk. I don’t know what kind of pie but there was a carrot for the reindeer. Guess what happened – the carrot bits were all over the place and Mum had to sweep it all up - Molly Ní Mhaolmhuaidh (5)

A fruitcake for Santa. A carrot for the reindeer. Water too - Anna Ní Chionníola (5)

I’ll give Santa a big cherry pie and a glass of water. We just give the reindeer carrots - Harry Ó Conaill (5)

How do Santa and Mrs Claus spend Christmas Day?

They pack up the sleigh. They never have to wash it because it’s never dirty - Harry Ó Conaill (5)

They give each other presents. Things they like. I don’t know what they’d like but maybe Mrs Claus would like a dress. I’ve no idea about Santa - Molly Ní Mhaolmhuaidh (5)

They do their decorating on Christmas day because they’re so busy - Anna Ní Chionníola (5)

Lexi Nic Oistín, Mia Ni Challanaín, Dáithí Ó hEigeartaigh, Gráinne Ní Bhriain and Joshua Daltúin

Why does Santa live in the North Pole?

If he was in Carrigaline people would be visiting him and he doesn’t want that because he wants to make surprise toys for us - Lexi Nic Oistín (5)

Because he likes being nice and cold - Daithí Ó hEigeartaigh (5)

Because he has a big machine that makes toys but it will only fit into the North Pole . It even has glitter in it to put on the presents - Joshua Daltúin (5)

How does Santa fit all those presents into the sleigh?

His bag is as big as a dinosaur so he kind of holds it onto the side of the sleigh - Mia Ni Challanaín (four-and-three- quarters)

What do you hope Santa will bring you for Christmas?

I want a race-car for Christmas, but only a real one that you can drive that is made out of Lego. My dad has to build it. He’s good at making stuff - Joshua Daltúin (5)

A teddy bear maker so I can make my own teddy - Gráinne Ní Bhriain (four-and-a-half)

How does Santa always seem to know who’s naughty and who’s nice?

Granny tells him, because I’m her special big boy - Joshua Daltúin (5)

He has a big telescope and he sits in his house in the North Pole and watches everyone with a big telescope all at the same time - Lexi Nic Oistín (5)

He has this Robin Redbreast that he sends out. He is a nice robin and he goes back and tells Santa if people are being naughty or nice - Mia Ni Challanaín (four-and-three-quarters)

How fast is Santa’s sleigh?

Superfast. He goes as fast as the plane that I went to Spain in - Daithí Ó hEigertaigh (5)

Santa’s sleigh is the fastest thing in the world. His reindeer eat this special magic raisins so that go faster than a rocket - Lexi Nic Oistín (5)

As fast as my mum’s car - Mia Ni Challanaín (four-and-three-quarters

How come Mammies and Daddies never get to see Santa Claus?

Because they are in their together-bed with their two pillows each, fast asleep. I only get one pillow - Joshua Daltúin (5)

What will Santa and his reindeer get to eat at your house this year?

I don’t know. Last year we gave the reindeer a carrot. I can’t remember what Santa got but he ate all of it anyway. He didn’t even leave a crumb - Mia Ni Challanaín (four-and-three-quarters)

Caoimhe de Bhal, Siún Ní Chonaill, Orla Ní Nuanáin, Liam Mag Mhuirneacháin and Darragh Ó Haicéid

Why does Santa live in the North Pole?

It’s snowy in the North Pole and he wants to be a snowy place because he is Santa and snow is white and his beard is white. It matches - Orla Ní Nuanáin (5)

Because there’s lots of snow there. Maybe he likes snow? I’m not sure - Caoimhe de Bhál (5)

He wants to live with Mrs Claus and she lives at the North Pole - Liam Mag Mhuirneacháin (four-and-a- half)

Did you ever catch Santa putting out your presents?

I heard him last Christmas. He said HO HO HO, but Daddy stopped me looking. I was cross because I could have seen Santa. I know it’s very important not to see Santa because if you catch him you might only get a bag of coal for your present - Daragh Ó Haicéid (5)

He was dropping all the presents down the chimney and he went down and I saw him because I got out of bed and went into the front room. I was sneaking around, but Santa saw me and he said Ho Ho Ho. He was very smiley - Orla Ní Nuanáin (5)

What do you hope Santa will bring you for Christmas?

A toy gun that shoots real bullets. There’s one huge orange bullet with spikes on it but I can’t bring that into school in case I’d kill my teacher. I wouldn’t do that. She’s too nice - Liam Mag Mhuirneacháin (four-and-a-half)

A toy hedgehog that rolls over - Orla Ní Nuanáin (5)

How does Santa fit all those presents into the sleigh?

Because all his helpers help him to stuff them in. I’d say maybe he has about 100 elves helping him to pack up that sleigh - Daragh Ó Haicéid (5)

The reindeer help him - Liam Mag Mhuirneacháin (four-and-a-half)

How does Santa always seem to know who’s naughty and who’s nice?

He has a robin and it goes and looks at everyone to see if they are good things or bold things like fighting with your brother or standing on the sofa - Daragh Ó Haicéid (5)

He watches you in a magic mirror - Siún Ní Chonaill (5)

Santa has this robin. It comes around seeing everyone in their house and then goes back up to the North Pole. He’s sneaking around now. I saw him when I was at my gymnastics class and another time I was at home having my dinner - Caoimhe de Bhál (5)

He has a load of robins, about 99 of them. He sends them out to children’s houses around the place to see if they’re good or bold - Liam Mag Mhuirneacháin (four-and-a-half)

How do the reindeer fly?

The elves make the reindeer fly with elf magic and when they come back to Santa’s house all the magic goes away again - Liam Mag Mhuirneacháin (four-and-a-half)

Rudolph uses his shiny nose to make them all fly - Siún Ní Chonaill (5)

The elves make magic in a bowl and they give it to Santa and he just rubs it on the reindeer - Orla Ní Nuanáin (5)

How fast is Santa’s sleigh?

This fast. As fast as a speed boat or a speed rocket - Daragh Ó Haicéid (5)

Nearly 1,000 kilometres an hour - Orla Ní Nuanáin (5); As fast as a racing car. We don’t have one of those. But when I grow up I’ll have a red racing car - Liam Mag Mhuirneacháin (four-and-a-half)

What do you think Mrs Claus does when she is home all alone on Christmas Eve while Santa is busy flying around the world on his sleigh?

She bakes lovely biscuits made of gingerbread and gives them to the elves because of all the hard work they didn’t. She’s a nice woman I think - Siún Ní Chonaill (5)

She makes the dinner, roast chicken. That’s my favourite anyway - Caoimhe de Bhál (5)

Lilí Ní Mhaolchathaigh, Tara Ní Dheasunaigh, Ryan Ó Foghlú and Killian Ó Callanáin

Why does Santa Live In the North Pole?

That’s where he likes living because he can have a rest because it’s quiet there - Cillian Ó Callanáin

What do you hope Santa will bring you for Christmas?

A baseball - Cillian Ó Callanáin (5)

Tractors - Ryan Ó Foghlú (4)

I don’t know. I’ll think about that tomorrow - Lily Ní Mhaolchathaigh (five and a half)

How does Santa always seem to know who’s naughty and who’s nice?

The Elves tell him., They’re a bit sneaky I think - Ryan Ó Foghlú (4)

It’s those robins! They’re watching you and telling Santa. They’re real tell-tales - Lily Ní Mhaolchathaigh (five-and-a- half)

How does Santa fit all those presents into the sleigh?

By being careful and checking they’re not broken - Ryan Ó Foghlú (4)

There’s this machine that makes his presents and they fall straight into his sack and they go straight into the sleigh and nothing ever gets broken - Lily Ní Mhaolchathaigh (five and a half)

Did you ever catch Santa putting out your presents?

Once I peeped in and he was putting out the presents but he didn’t see me him because he was busy - Cillian Ó Callanáin (5)

How do the reindeer fly?

The reindeer have this sort of blue magic dust and Santa gets this and puts it on their heads. He makes it in his factory - Lily Ní Mhaolchathaigh (five-and-a-half)

How fast is Santa’s sleigh?

Not too fast because he might crash so he goes half slow and half- fast - Tara Ní Dheasunaigh (5)

As fast as a rocket - Cillian Ó Callanáin (5)

Lilí Ní Chearbhaill, Eabha Chawke, Jake O’ Dea, Tomás O Bucahalla and Melissa Nic Lucais

Why does Santa live in the North Pole?

If Santa lived in Carrigaline his snowmen would all melt and he’d be lonely - Lilí Ní Chearbhaill (four and half)

If he was in Carrigaline every child would know where he was and they might come and take his presents - Melissa Nic Lucais (5)

Because that’s where the elves live - Leah Ni Shúilleabháin (5)

How does Santa fit all those presents into the sleigh?

He just puts them in the back of the sleigh and squeezes them all down under the seat and flies off (Tomás O Buachalla four-and-a-half)

He just squashes them in and nothing gets broken Lilí Ní Chearbhaill (four-and-a- half)

Because the reindeer eat the magical food that the elves make and give to them and then they can fly to each house. They fit the presents into a really big bag on the back of the sleigh - Leah Ni Shúilleabháin (5)

What do you hope Santa will bring you for Christmas?

Tiny dinosaurs and a fart game - Tomás O Bucahalla (four-and-a-half)

Nail polish, either red or blue or yellow and some pretend money to have for a shop - Melissa Nic Lucais (5)

Probably a motorbike - Jake O’ Dea (four-and-a-half)

Santa’s going to bring me a bike and a surprise and a skateboard - Lilí Ní Chearbhaill (four-and-a- half)

A surprise and Lego and an egg with an owl inside it. The owl has a rainbow eye when it’s getting ready to hatch - Éabha Chawke (five-and-a-half)

How come Mammies and Daddies never get to see Santa Claus?

My mammy saw him when she was a little girl and when she was grown up too. She says he has a white beard and a red hat - Tomás O Bucahalla (four-and-a-half)

I don’t know, because Mum and Dad are downstairs when we’re in bed and they could be seeing Santa flying in the sky with his reindeer - Lilí Ní Chearbhaill (four-and-a- half)

How does Santa always seem to know who’s naughty and who’s nice?

He has a special machine that just tells him if you’re good or bad. It’s called Santa’s Machine - Éabha Chawke (five- and-a-half)

He watches you with this thing that I can’t remember the name of - Lilí Ní Chearbhaill (four-and-a- half)