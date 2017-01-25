Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

When dark days hit, Eva Lawes heads straight for the kitchen, she tells Rita de Brún.

The nature of happiness and how to find it is something that has baffled scientists and philosophers for centuries. However, having mastered the art of baking herself happy, Eva Lawes believes she has it sussed.

To do what she does, you have to be willing and able to extract yourself from mood and ensconce yourself in food. The complex dynamic between the two is not for the fainthearted, but Eva is better placed to understand it than most.

While there’s no trace of angst to be seen on her face, she knows firsthand how to get back on track when stressed or panicked.

“Biscuits, brownies, pies, cakes. You name it, I baked them, then ate them,” she says. “Then, when I experienced dark days I found that I could bake myself happy.”

I get anxiety and panic attacks and a feeling of being quite down. To break that cycle I bake and eat and share with others to turn what’s vicious into delicious.” For Eva, the baking and sharing process was the opposite of a vicious circle, it was a ‘delicious circle,’ and she named her baking business after that.

Visiting friends with the cakes she has baked plays an important role in her life: “Without that outlet there can be days when if I don’t get out of the house by a certain hour I don’t want to go out at all and I simply won’t go out,” she says.

As for the sort of stuff that makes her anxious she says “it’s isolation of any kind;” that being left alone with her thoughts for too long creates a difficult cycle for her, one that’s hard to get out of.

She’s wonderfully frank about the horridness of low mood and how it impacts her: “I’d be the first to say I’d love a week doing nothing,” she says, “but by the second day into that, I find I can’t bear it anymore. I think it comes from just generally not having an output for my energy whether creative or physical.

"Doing nothing makes me anxious. I am very likely to enjoy my space and time to myself, then without realising that I’ve enjoyed too much of it, I find I’m in one of the bad cycles again.

“It’s something I have to constantly remind myself to snap out of. Being a slob for a day is fine but two days of that makes me go crazy.” Despite her penchant for ‘baking herself happy’, Eve says she doesn’t know whether she emotionally leans on food.

“I’ve always been a foodie, always loved food, both the good stuff and the bold. Every six months or so my weight goes up and down by maybe half a stone. But that doesn’t bother me and if I had to describe my relationship with food I’d say it’s quite good.”

“Life’s a bit short to spend half of it on a diet or worrying about eating an extra slice of cake,” she says and few could argue with the logic. “If you’re going to be bold, go for it, indulge it. That’s what I do. While lots shy away from full-fat butter and full-fat milk, I use both when baking. If I’m going to have cake I want to enjoy it for what it is.”

Her down-to-earth approach to baking is similar to that which helped make Nigella Lawson so hugely popular. Is Eve a fan? “I’m obsessed with her,” she says. “But then, who isn’t?” She’s also a ‘mad fan’ of the Great British Bake off and ‘a very big Mary Berry fan.’ She says nothing about Mr Hollywood so I gingerly nudge her to do so: “I’m on the fence about Paul,” she says.

“For me, it’s Mary Berry who comes across best. She’s a fabulous lady. I’d like her to be my granny.” For all the levity, it’s clear that Eve is thoughtful and clever. Did she enjoy school lessons? “I did, but the atmosphere … not so much.”

She studied home economics but says she “wasn’t top of the class”. She says she wasn’t one for going to school that often. “I was grand at it. I was good when I was there but I was lazy.”

Nobody would describe her as lazy now and it’s unlikely anybody thought she was lazy as a schoolgirl either. She experienced loss at a young age, with her mum dying when she was just 10 years old; her dad nine years later.

She’s not one to feel sorry for herself: “People have harder stories,” she says. “I’m very lucky.” She is too. She’s massively personable and talented. She loves her work and she’s passionate about helping others to find a way out of any darkness they might feel.

She also has oodles of friends and a brother whose company she loves, and she and her long-term partner, Colin Brady, seem to live a life of domestic bliss together with their dog Alfie, which she fondly and rather poetically describes as “a mystery creature; a terrier of sorts”.

It’s good to hear her say the panic attacks that were ‘particularly bad’ after her dad’s death, are much less prevalent now. “They’re very scary if you don’t know what’s coming. I’ve had them on and off for years; as part of the bereavement process I think.

“They’re definitely something I have if I’m not looking after myself or my mind. If I let myself slip I can be prone to having them again. But I’m alright at the moment,” she says.

Given her gifted prowess at baking, I say I bet nobody bakes cakes for her. She laughs at that and says that nobody does. Her inner circle need have no fear of her scoffing at their culinary efforts. She’s way to empathetic and generous of spirit for that.

“Sometimes the worse baking looks, the better it tastes. Sometimes a cake can look too polished to be appetising,” she says.

What’s wonderful about Eva being so open about the darkness that propels her to bake herself happy is that she reminds us how easy it is to not see the silent suffering in those close to us. “Because I spend my days smiling, surrounded by the kids I teach in a crèche, most people would be surprised to know that anxiety is something I experience,” says Eva.

She was surprised by it. She had anxiety and depression as a teen without realising that she did. “I guess it’s in everyone,” she says. “Some feel it, some don’t. Finding something that helps to ease it is important. Some go to the gym. Others run so as to try to get it out.”

Her solution is to bake. That and her mission to spread happiness to other is taking her places. Her partnership with RTÉ Player places her short video clips alongside those of Rachel Allen, Neven Maguire and Donal Skehan and she’s understandably chuffed. “I’m the first baker RTÉ Player worked with for Food Bites,” she says proudly.

As for Eva Lawes herself? She’s a natch for her own TV show. Watch this space.

Pistachio & apricot cake

Ingredients Cake

200g unsalted butter

200g Plain Flour

200g Caster Sugar

3 eggs

1Tsp Baking Powder

Pinch of Salt

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

25ml Natural Yoghurt

100g Pistachios Chopped

Frosting

750g Icing Sugar

240g Unsalted Butter

75ml Natural Yoghurt

½ tsp Vanilla Extract

Filling & Topping

Apricot Jam

Dried Apricots

Method

Heat the oven to 180C, grease and line two 8in round cake tins.

Cream together the unsalted butter and caster sugar until pale and fluffy.

I use a freestanding mixer with a paddle attachment for this but it can be done with a handheld or by hand with a wooden spoon and a powerful arm.

Crack the eggs in and mix in one at a time. Add in a little of the flour to prevent curdling.

Sift the remaining dry ingredients together: flour, baking powder and salt.

Add these to the batter in two stages and mix on a low speed until incorporated. Avoid over-mixing as this will leave you with a dense, stodgy cake. Mix in the natural yoghurt, vanilla and pistachios.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake tins, pop into the oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.

Remove from oven and leave tins to cool.

While you wait get working on the buttercream. Beat the unsalted butter in a mixer with a paddle attachment for 3-4 minutes to make it fluffy and incorporate some air.

Sift in the icing sugar and then beat these together until they combine and become a thick mess.

Add in the natural yoghurt and vanilla essence and beat until the frosting becomes smooth and fluffy.

Remove the cakes from their tins when they are cool. Spread a layer of buttercream on one.

Sprinkle chopped pieces of dried apricots over the buttercream then spread apricot jam on the bottom of the second layer of cake. Place this on top of the chopped apricots and sandwich them together.

Using the rest of the buttercream and a palette knife (if you don’t have a palette knife a spatula or butter knife will do) cover the sides and top of the cake.

Decorate! You can use fresh fruit, nuts, or petals to decorate the cake however you wish.

Devour!

Eva’s madelines

Ingredients

200g butter (a little extra for greasing tins)

3 eggs

130g caster sugar

60ml milk

1 heaped tablespoon honey

Zest of one lemon

200g flour (a little extra for flouring tins)

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 punnet of blueberries

Method

Melt the butter and set aside to cool.

Beat the eggs and caster sugar until they become light and airy.

Mix the milk, honey and the cooled melted butter. Add this mixture to the eggs and combine.

Sift the flour and baking powder together into a separate bowl, then mix in the lemon zest.

Fold the flour into the batter in two batches. Be firm but gentle when folding, you need to capture as much air as possible to make the madeleines light and delicate, while also making sure all of the dry ingredients are well incorporated.

Cover your batter and leave it to rest in the fridge for at least a couple of hours or even overnight.

When your madeleines are nearly ready to be baked prepare your tins by greasing with butter and sprinkling a little flour in each shell to prevent them from sticking during the bake. Heat the oven to 190C.

Spoon your batter into the shell tins and pop a single blueberry into each one.

Here comes the tricky bit! Bake the madeleines for 5 minutes. Turn the oven off for one min. Turn the oven to 160C and bake for another five minutes.

Remove the madeleines from the oven, leave to cool. Pop them out of the tins, dust with icing sugar and impress everyone that has a taste. Enjoy!