Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

The events of 1912-1922 were researched for a new Irish history book written and illustrated by children, says Helen O’Callaghan.

Patrick Bailey feels sad when he thinks about his three great-granduncles fighting and dying in the First World War. “One died just before the war ended,” says the 12-year-old. “Their sister’s husband fought in the war too. He got gassed and went missing and was later found in a French hospital, safe and well. So there was a bit of happiness in the end.”

Patrick, a pupil at Nicker National School in Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, is one of more than 300 children from primary schools across Ireland to help compile Across an Open Field, the first Irish history book written and illustrated by children.

The eight to 12-year-olds from 10 schools across the island of Ireland investigated the events of 1912-1922, the decade whose centenary is now being commemorated.

“We wanted to give children the opportunity to have meaningful participation in the decade of commemoration, to have their voices heard as part of these celebrations,” says Jo Holmwood, project manager with Sligo-based Kids’ Own Partnership, a children’s arts organisation.

In collaboration with artist Ann Donnelly and writer Mary Branley, teachers supported their own class groups to take the research in whatever direction interested the children. The book includes global and national events such as the First World War, The Titanic, Easter Rising, and the War of Independence, and local events and family stories.

“There’s a mix of quite political stuff and lots of social history, which gives the backdrop of life at this time. Fantastic stories came through from families, of very real experiences their relatives had,” says Holmwood.

Eva and Amy Lawless, from Lisnafunchin NS, Co Kilkenny, discovered their great grandmother hid guns and bullets in her shop on Grafton St during the Easter Rising.

Pupils from fourth class in St Brigid’s Primary School, Dublin 4, explored what life was like for children living in Dublin tenements during the 1913 Lockout: “Children went stealing clothes, rummaging in bins outside the rich houses. They would wear huge clothes or anything they found.”

Grace Bermingham from Northampton NS, Co Galway, found out her great grandfather fought in the War of Independence and ended up in Dartmoor Prison, where he wrote to his parents that he was “toddling along”. At Inchicore NS, fifth class children researched what their school was like during the time of the 1916 Rising and paid a visit to Kilmainham Gaol where “there is still a sadness to this day, because of the suffering there”.

The project brought the decade of 1912-1922 alive for the children, says Siobhan English, third and fourth class teacher at Nicker NS.

“Obviously, the teachers couldn’t direct the children exactly, because it was child-led research. They were researching their own family members — they were the ones gaining information and they were so enthusiastic coming in and waving these wonderful stories at me.”

Much of the information they were bringing was new, says English, who along with school principal Karen Franklin, who also worked on the project, lives in this area of Limerick.

“We grew up hearing about Paddy Ryan, Olympic champion hammer-thrower, who held the world record for 25 years. But we didn’t know as much as came out.”

Ryan was Patrick Bailey’s great granddad and in the book Patrick details his achievements: Winning the All-Ireland in 1902 for hammer-throwing, moving to the US in 1910, working for Edison Light Company, continuing the hammer-throwing, and breaking lots of records “including five in one day”, as well as later fighting “in World War I in France in the American Army”.

Patrick feels proud of his forbear: “He was my great grandfather and he did all that.” It was amazing, says English, to find her little East Limerick classroom had connections with First World War trenches and American involvement in the Great War. Two of her pupils, cousins Ernest Garbacz and Emilia Hidebrandt, told a story that brought international perspective to their study. “Ernest’s great grandfather was a soldier in France during World War I and his great grandaunt used to buy provisions for the Polish army.

“She was accused of giving information to the Germans and shot as an informer. It was later discovered she wasn’t an informer.”

Aoife Purcell was one of three children to research and write the story of Thomas and Hannah O’Brien, “the only people from Pallasgreen who had a connection with the Titanic”. Intending to travel on a different ship, “they ended up on the Titanic as third-class passengers in a small cabin. Hannah was pregnant”.

Aoife feels sad that Thomas didn’t survive. “He made sure Hannah got into a lifeboat and they said goodbye to one another.” But she is “interested” that Hannah went on to America, where she had a baby girl.

Aoife also found out from her granddad and cousin about her granduncle, Hugh O’Donnell, who joined the IRA, aged 18, and fought on the anti-Treaty side in the Civil War.

He was killed in Ballintubber, Kilfinane in Limerick by the Treaty side in December 1922. “Whenever we’d pass his house, my mother would always point it out to me but until [the project], I never knew anything about him.” By uncovering the stories, the children have significantly added to the narrative of that decade of 1912-1922. They have approached it from a perspective different to adults, looking at what interests children — how children like them fared in this period.

Pupils at Inchicore NS discovered there were 40 children in one junior infant class in their school in 1916, that during the week of the Rising, the children got two days off — Tuesday and Wednesday.

Children at St Brigid’s Primary School on Dublin’s Haddington Rd found out about Dora Montefiori and the Kiddies Scheme she ran during the 1913 Lockout: “Dora came up with a plan called ‘Save the Kiddies’. Her idea was to remove children from the families with the parents’ permission. She wanted to send them to families in Britain until the strikes were over. The Catholic Church was against this scheme, as the children would be likely to end up in Protestant families.”

The children were fascinated by the role of animals in the First World War; how donkeys, horses, and dogs wore gas masks on the front lines.

“Children hone in on the details,” says Holmwood, citing the section of the book covering the Suffragettes, which interested pupils in Hazelwood Integrated Primary School, Co Down.

Researching Emily Davison — “one of the most famous suffragettes, she’d disrupt meetings by throwing stones at windows and breaking them” — the children found out she died after jumping “in front of the King’s horse to show that women needed the vote but [she] didn’t jump aside in time”. What fascinated them was “the train pass in her pocket for her to go back home, so she wasn’t planning on dying”.

The project took place over two years and its beauty, says English, is that it mattered to the children.

“They were looking at their own relatives so it had huge relevance.They had a sense of ownership of the events.”

Funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund, the book was created by children from schools in Antrim, Down, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Monaghan, and Tyrone. It’s available from www.kidsown.ie for €12 and 100% of proceeds support children’s participation in the arts.

Selected excerpts from 'Across an Open Field'

“My great great granddad Robert Walsh fought in World War I and my granny said he was very handsome. He heard one Sunday after Mass that they were looking for recruits and so he volunteered. He was shot on the 15th of March 1915 and died two days later. His family received the death medal and my great grandaunt has it in her house.” Nathan Campbell, St Joseph’s Boys’ National School, Carrickmacross.

“In the old days, there was no coke or 7Up. Everyone drank tea and coffee and ginger beer. Ginger beer is made from the ginger plant, yeast, sugar, and water, and a tiny spoon of becks tartar. You mix the ingredients together and leave them for two hours. It tastes a little bit fizzy. I made some and brought it to Dublin in the Easter holidays for the big parade. I sold it to children and adults for 50c. Everyone loved having a taste from long ago.” Louis Murray, Holy Rosary Primary School, Belfast.

“Margaret Gould was my great grandmother and a carrier of messages in the War of Independence. She was in Cumann na mBan. She died aged 93 and was given a 21-gun salute at her funeral and her coffin was draped with the Irish flag.” Caoimhe Long, Nicker NS, Co Limerick.

“My great granduncle was in World War 1. He came from Wicklow. His name is Albert Languri Plant. He survived the war and went to England and started to light fires. He was paid to light fires in houses for people. That’s called being a stoker.” Edward Byrne, Lisnafunchin NS, Co Kilkenny.