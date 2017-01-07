2017's hot 100 in movies, music, food & fashion

From movies to music, food to fashion, our critics reveal their picks for the year ahead.

MUSIC

1. Colm Wilkinson, Cork Opera House, January 31 – Wednesday February 15

The voice of Les Miserables.

2. Interference with Glen Hansard, Cork Opera House, Thursday, February 2

Frames leader Hansard honours the late Fergus O’Farrell.

3. Madeleine Peyroux, Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Thursday, February 9

Jazz-pop that casts a lingering spell.

4. Keaton Henson, Olympia, Dublin, Saturday February 11

Shy troubadour puts in rare live turn.

5. Tegan and Sara, Vicar Street, Dublin Sunday, February 19

These Vancouver twins have upgraded their spiky alt.pop with a synth sheen.

6. Frightened Rabbit, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Wednesday February 8

Earnest rock from Scottish folk-pop band.

7. Drake, 3Arena, Dublin, Sunday, February 19, Monday February 20

Hip-hop’s moochiest superstar.

8. Elbow, Olympia, Dublin, Sunday, February 26, Monday, February 27

Guy Garvey and his starry-eyed mates return to action with a two-night residency.

9. Busted, Olympia, Dublin, March 1

Guitar-toting pop heartthrobs are back.

10. Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Cyprus Avenue Cork, Sunday March 5

Melancholic English troubadour.

11. The Gloaming, National Concert Hall, Dublin, Monday March 6 until Tuesday March 13

Irish folk music and minimalist rock collide.

12. Country to Country, 3Arena, Dublin, Friday March 10 – Sunday March 12

Some of the biggest names in country music descend on the capital for three nights.

13. Iron Maiden, 3Arena, Dublin, Saturday March 6

Heavy metal overlords make Irish return.

14. Craig David, 3 Arena Dublin, Friday April 7

The comeback kid of British urban music celebrates the success of his Following My Intuition album.

15. John Prine, Opera House, Cork, April 7

Veteran Chicago troubadour brings his tales of outlaws and outsiders to the old country.

16. Take That, 3Arena, Dublin, May 15, 16

Slimmed-down pop trio tour their forthcoming Wonderland album.

17. Ariana Grande, Saturday May 20, 3Arena, Dublin

Teen star turned global sensation, with a flair for darkly self-aware pop.

18. Nathan Carter, 3Arena, Dublin, April 1

Daniel O’Donnell 2.0 brings his feelgood country to Ireland’s largest indoor venue.

19. Kraftwerk, Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin, Friday June 2, Saturday June 3

Electronic music godfathers, renowned for hits such as The Model and Trans-Europe Express.

20. Cliff Richard, Marquee Cork, June 15

Ageless crooner tours a recent collection of old time American rock standards.

21. Robbie Williams, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday June 17

Pop’s cheekiest chappie is back with his larger-than-life anthems.

22. Radiohead, 3Arena, Dublin, Tuesday, June 20

Rock’s grumpy overlords are the summer’s hottest ticket.

23. Gun ’n Roses, Slane Castle, Saturday May 27

The return of the definitive Guns ’n Roses line up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan was a reunion nobody saw coming. For the first time in 23 years, the “real” G’n R are back, kicking off their European tour in Co Meath.

24. Justin Bieber, RDS, Dublin. Wednesday June 21

Teen heartthrob turned angst-ridden young pop star heads back out on the road.

25. Phil Collins, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday June 25

The Eighties hitmaker returns from retirement and will play his largest ever Irish date.

Ed Power

FOOD

26. Until March 19: Gut Instinct art exhibition at The Glucksman, UCC, highlighting the university’s APC Microbiome Institute’s role to the fore of gut research and how gut health is inextricably linked to mental health.

27. January 9: Ballymaloe Litfest box office opens.

Litfest increasingly focuses on serious issues around food rather than just cookbooks but is still chockfull of fun and frolics, including pop-up dinner from Dubliner Robin Gill, one of London’s hottest chef/ restaurateurs. www.litfest.ie

28. January 24: Bord Bia Small Business Open Day.

Essential information and networking opportunities for small Irish food businesses, free to attend but people must register in advance. www.bordbiavantage.ie

29. January 27-29: Cork Coffee Weekend

Cork’s finest independent coffee houses, all of them fully planning-compliant, reunite for another splendid weekend of caffeinated high-jinks. Twitter: @CorkCoffeeWeekend17

30. January-February: www.irishfoodtours.ie Launch of the new Irish Food Tours website, a one-stop shop for all available Irish food tours, trails and trips.

31. February 8: From Clare to Campagne Gregan’s Castle head chef David Hurley, travels from his Co Clare base to join Michelin-starred chef Garret Byrne in his Campagne restaurant as both cook a fine multi-course menu. www.campagne.ie

32. February 16-17: Catex 2017

The Irish Foodservice Suppliers Alliance (IFSA) hosts Ireland’s biggest hospitality event, bringing more than 200 exhibitors and 11,000 visitors together over three days.

33. February 23-25: Alltech Craft Brews & Food Fair Dublin Convention Centre.

Includes Dublin Craft Beer Cup with over 100 global entries, great grub and live entertainment, http://eu.alltechbrewsandfood.com

34. March 19-22: IFE 2017

Britain’s biggest food and beverage trade show, this biennial event takes on even greater significance for Irish food in the light of Brexit. www.ife.co.uk

35. March: Irish Food Writers’ Guild Awards with top Irish food producer prizewinners to be honoured at Patrick Guilbaud’s Michelin-starred restaurant. www.irishfoodwritersguild.ie

Joe McNamee

MOVIES

36. Manchester by the Sea (January 13)

Hard-hitting drama with Casey Affleck.

37. La La Land (January 13)

Pianist Ryan Gosling falls for actress Emma Stone.

38. Live By Night (January 13)

Prohibition-era gangster thriller directed by, and starring, Ben Affleck.

39. Split (January 20)

M Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller stars James McAvoy.

40. T2: Trainspotting (January 27)

Danny Boyle’s sequel to the 1996 classic.

41. Patriot’s Day (January 27)

Thriller set against the backdrop to the Boston Marathon bombing, with Mark Wahlberg.

42. Loving (February 3)

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton star in the true story of an interracial couple imprisoned in 1958 for getting married.

43. The Lego Batman Movie (February 10)

Batman gets Lego treatment.

44. Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (February 10)

Ang Lee’s epic anti-war elegy.

45. Fifty Shades Darker (February 10)

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson star in the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel.

46. The Great Wall (February 24)

Historical action adventure set against the building of China’s Great Wall. Matt Damon stars.

47. Kong: Skull Island (March 10)

A King Kong origins tale.

48. Beauty and the Beast (March 17)

Live action version of fairytale.

49. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (March 24)

Guy Ritchie’s take on the King Arthur myth.

50. Ghost in the Shell (March 31)

Scarlett Johansson stars as a cyborg policewoman on the trail of a cyber-hacker.

51. Free Fire (March 31)

Ben Wheatley’s old-school shoot-’em-up stars Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy.

52. Going in Style (April 7)

Michael Caine, Christopher Lloyd and Morgan Freeman star as three retirees who plan one last heist.

53. The Boss Baby (April 7)

DreamWorks’ latest animation features a baby who takes on a malevolent CEO.

54. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (April 28)

Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the comic interstellar adventures of the galaxy’s guardians.

55. Life (May 12)

A space crew discovers life on Mars.

56. Baywatch (May 12)

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron star as lifeguards on the California coast.

57. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (May 26)

Johnny Depp and Geoffrey Rush return in the latest instalment of the piratical franchise.

58. Wonder Woman (June 2)

Gal Gadot stars as the Amazonian princess who becomes Wonder Woman.

59. Rock that Body (June 30)

Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Kravitz star in a tale of a bachelorette party that goes very wrong.

60. Despicable Me 3 (June 30)

Gru (Steve Carrell), the minions and his three daughters return for another dose of despicableness.

Declan Burke

TRAVEL

61. America

Routes to America from Cork and Dublin will have never been cheaper than 2017, with Wow airlines offering budget flights to the US.

The Icelandic aircraft carrier offers eight American destinations from Dublin via Reykjavik and will be starting flights from Cork airport once the summer season starts. It’s no frills, so don’t expect any complementary pretzels, but the upside is that you can buy a flight from Dublin to Boston for just over €150.

62. Long haul luxury

The boom is officially back, according to travel insiders, and with it long-haul luxury. Just as we are inviting tourists to experience ultra luxury in private houses like Ballyfin, Irish travellers abroad will be demanding the luxe life.

Surf Air, the all-you-can-fly airline service has launched in Europe, marking the start of concierge-style travelling for the masses. For just over €3,000 a month, travellers can have the privilege of checking in through private terminals and arriving 15 minutes before takeoff.

63. The new all inclusive

All-inclusive is set for a revamp, as travellers get canny about spending their holiday savings. Operators like Falcon and Sunway are offering expensive destination holidays to family favourites like Portugal and Spain on an all-inclusive basis.

This is not the type of travel that includes crowds jostling at buffets or watered-down cocktails served in plastic cups. The change is that family-style holidays are on the cards for 2017, with the cost outweighing the outlay involved with travelling with a pack of smallies.

64. Cruise control

The Irish Travel Agents Association says Cruise Holidays will be its top travel trend over the next year. Cormac Meehan, president of the ITAA says: “We are seeing more and more holidaymakers turning to travel agents to book cruises, adventure breaks and bucket list trips, as well as the tried and trusted destinations such as Spain and Portugal.”

The ITAA also says that Irish people are booking much earlier for their 2017 holidays and are willing to spend a bit extra on their trips, with an increasing number opting for all inclusive breaks.

65. Tech travellers

Technology is the fuel that powers today’s traveller, and 2017 will see our reliance on it increase. According to a survey by Booking.com, 44% of travellers already expect to be able to plan their holiday with a few taps of their mobile phone and over half of those surveyed expected their use of travel apps to increase in 2017.

With ever-evolving technology pushing the boundaries of international travel, using apps like Tripit, which pulls together all your travel information into one spot will become second nature.

Ciara McDonnell

ARTS

66. Autumn Royal

Everyman, Cork, Jan 25

Kevin Barry’s black comedy premieres in the city where it is set, and will then tour.

67. Quarter Block Party

Cork, February 3-5

What it lacks in big budgets and well-known names, it makes up for in effort and imagination. For the third incarnation, North and South Main Streets will again get a range of gigs, performances and exhibitions.

68. Beyond Caravaggio

National Gallery, Feb 11

Caravaggio’s ‘The Taking of Christ’ is one of the prize pieces in the gallery’s collection, and this exhibition brings together 40 works, including three other Caravaggios, by various artists to show the influence of the Milanese master.

69. The Same

Corcadorca, February 13-25

Enda Walsh returns to the theatre company where it all began for him with Disco Pigs in 1996. Performances will be at Cork City Gaol, and the story sounds typically Walshesque: ‘A young woman who meets an older woman who she gradually learns is the same person as she is.’

70. Unique Lives

BGE Theatre, Dublin

A programme of diverse lectures by astronaut Chris Hadfield (January 22), Mia Farrow (March 26), Alexandra Cousteau (granddaughter of Jacques Cousteau, April 23) and John Cleese (May 28).

71. Audi Dublin International Film Festival

February 16-26

There’s already a strong boarding school theme emerging in the Irish films, with the inclusion of Handsome Devil, a comedy from John Butler (The Stag); and documentary In Loco Parentis, which follows two inspirational teachers in Ireland’s only primary boarding school,

72. Cork French Film Festival

March 5-12

Always feast of French film, the week-long event has featured some serious star power over the years.

73. Jack

Everyman, Cork, March

Having been embedded for much of his life in the GAA and Cork culture, Declan Hassett (former arts editor of this newspaper) is the ideal man to pen a biographical play about Jack Lynch.

74. Cork World Book Festival

April 18-23

Among the writers already announced are Paul Howard, Eileen Battersby and Anne Sebba. Meanwhile, Cork Poetry Fest (February 14-18) will have a tribute to the late John Montague.

75. Cork International Choral Festival

April 26-30

Highlights including an opening gala of Verdi’s Requiem; and renowned French vocal group The Swingles bringing their boundary-pushing outlook to a selection of international folks sounds.

Des O’Driscoll

FASHION

76. SHOENIVERSITY 1-DAY INTRO SHOE DESIGN & MAKING COURSE

February 11, March 25, April 22, €170

shoeniversity.ie

Learn about design and manufacturing and receive hands-on experience in drawing, pattern cutting, footwear prototype making, and finished shoemaking. Leave with a pair of shoes made by you. All tools and materials included.

77. SOUTHERN BRIDES WEDDING SHOW

Cork City Hall Exhibition Centre

January 7-8

southernbrides.ie

Going up the aisle this year? Check out the Southern Brides Wedding Show. Say ‘I do’ to inspired wedding ideas with the pick of hundreds of local exhibitors under one roof . It’s the biggest wedding show in Munster. Glenda Gilson is MC.

78. MARISSA’S MASTERCLASS: The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin

January 22

€100 (plus booking fee) eventbrite.ie

Join Cocoa Brown founder Marissa Carter and her team for a beauty, skincare, makeup, and tanning masterclass.

Expect afternoon tea, luxury swap, and prizes for best dressed, plus tips and tricks garnered from Marissa’s 10-plus years working with actors, broadcasters and TV stars.

79. SHOWCASE IRELAND

RDS Main Hall

January 22-25

showcaseireland.com

Explore the best of Ireland’s creativity from over 450 exhibitors. Enjoy workshops and presentations from industry experts and the unveiling of TextISLE — an initiative focusing on the creative potential of Irish textiles. Trade only.

80. BOI JUNK KOUTURE RECYCLED FASHION COMPETITION

Nationwide January 31

junkkouture.com

BOI Junk Kouture is a national competition for second-level students, challenging them to create high-end fashion and wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into the bin. Louis Walsh and Una Healy head the judging panel. Entry deadline: January 27.

Annmarie O’Connor

TV

81. Generation F’d

RTÉ2, January 19

A series on Ireland’s 25 to 35-year-olds examines how many of them are struggling with those traditional twin pillars of adult life — getting a secure job and owning your own home.

82. Celebrity Masterchef

TV3, January

Sonia O’Sullivan, Simon Delaney and Oisín McConville are among the celebrities lined up for this eight-week show of cooking challenges, with the usual elimination format.

83. Catastrophe

Channel 4, tbc

Season three of the zeitgeisty comedy from Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney has wrapped filming, and we’ve been promised an air date of early 2017. The second series didn’t quite hit the heights of the opener, but there will still be mucho anticipation for the new run, particularly to see the late Carrie Fisher.

84. A Series of Unfortunate Events

Netflix, January 13

Lemony Snicket’s books finally gets a TV adaptation, and it’s probably the dark subject matter that has prevented an earlier production. Jill Murphy’s The Worst Witch is also due to debut soon on CBBC.

85. House of Cards

Netflix, March

There are new showrunners on board for the fifth season, but the real factor that could affect this show’s endurance could be the accession of Donald Trump to the White House. When truth becomes stranger than fiction, will conniving Frank Underwood and co feel more relevant or less so?

86. Redwater

BBC/RTÉ, spring

The EastEnders spinoff features Kat and Alfie Moon travelling to Eire to try and find her longlost son. It was mostly filmed around Dumore East in Co Waterford, and presumably the six-part series will portray the noble Gael in a better light than the soap’s 1997 sojourn in this country when we came across as a bunch of drunken chancers.

87. Line of Duty

BBC One, tbc

So many UK police dramas just plod (sorry!) along, but this show has delivered gripping viewing over the past three seasons. Thandie Newton, fresh from her android role in Westworld, is the big-name addition for the new series.

88. Medication Nation

RTÉ One, tbc

While there’s regular furore about the issues caused by illegal drugs, we tend to hear much less about the huge problem of addiction to prescription pills and pefectly legal medicines. In this one-off documentary, Dr Eva Orsmond explores the issue.

89. Fargo

Channel 4, tbc

Season two was one of the best shows of last year, and while details are scant on the third run, we do know Ewan McGregor has been credited for two roles. We suspect a plot involving twins. As ever, the series will be self-contained, with possible links to earlier characters.

90. Twin Peaks

mid January, channel tbc

Party like it’s 1991. David Lynch is at the helm, Kyle McLachlan is reviving his role of agent Dale Cooper, but it’ll be interesting to see if they can get anywhere near the quirky magic of the original series.

Des O’Driscoll

BOOKS

91. The Book of Mirrors by EO Chirovici, published by Century €14.99 January

This brilliantly written twisty tale of a grisly unsolved murder at Princeton makes us question whether we can ever trust our memories.

92. Montpelier Parade by Karl Geary published by Harvill Secker €14.99 January

Written by the Dublin-born actor who co-founded music venue Sin-e and later The Scratcher in New York City’s East Village, this is the story of 16-year-old, working-class Dubliner Sonny Knolls as he wrestles with school, adolescence and difficult conditions at home. One Saturday, while repairing a grand but faded house with his volatile father, he encounters Vera, an older woman, English, educated, and living in strange isolation. The unusual relationship that blooms out of this meeting becomes all-consuming for Sonny,

cutting him off from his family and reshaping his lonely, violent life.

93. The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne, published by Doubleday, €15.99 February

Six decades and charting the life story of Cyril Avery a gay boy and then a gay man as he navigates the choppy waters of life on the fringes. Heartbreaking and hilarious in equal measure.

94. The Coroner’s Daughter by Andrew Hughes, published by Doubleday Ireland €14.99 February

Historical crime fiction from the author of The Convictions of John Delahunt, this features the trials and tribulations of a young sleuth in the early days of forensic science.

95. Skintown by Ciarán McMenamin, published by Doubleday Ireland €14.99 April

A riot of a novel written with energy and verve and the fiction debut of actor Ciarán McMenamin, the story plays out against the backdrop of Enniskillen during the Troubles.

96. Here and Gone by Haylen Beck, published by Harvill Secker €14.99

This is critically acclaimed Irish crime writer Stuart Neville writing as Haylen Beck and with rave reviews already in from Lee Child and Harlen Coben, this is a pacy and twisting read which you’ll devour. An absolutely must for fans of The Girl on the Train.

97. Married Quarters by Shane Connaughton published by Doubleday Ireland €15.99 May

The long-awaited sequel to the acclaimed A Border Station from the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of My Left Foot.

98. The Thirst by Jo Nesbo, Harvill Secker €23.99 May

A new Harry Hole from Nesbo; its publication will be accompanied by a visit to Ireland by the hugely popular writer in early May.

99. This Family of Things by Alison Jameson, published by Doubleday Ireland €14.99 June

Another beautifully written novel from Alison Jameson, set in the lonely and sometimes harsh landscape of rural west of Ireland.

100. Angel Hill by Michael Longley published by Jonathan Cape, €11.99 June

A new collection of poetry from one of the greats.

Ailin Quinlan