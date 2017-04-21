We sniff out the top scents for summer

Now the weather’s brightened up, it’s time to lighten up on the fragrance front too. Katie Wright sniffs out the best new fragrances for men and women.

SUNNIER days call for a brighter scent, and you’ll find some real corkers among the current crop of new launches.

In fact, sunlight was the inspiration behind several, while exotic escapes and bold florals form the basis of other big-name releases.

These are the fragrance trends that will scent your spring...

THE JET-SET JUICES

Evoking sea spray, far-flung beaches and lazy days in the sun, these scents are like a holiday bottled.

* Tommy Hilfiger Girl Tropics Eau de Toilette, €28, The Perfume Shop www.ThePerfumeShop.com

* Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Eau de Parfum, €58 for 50ml, Debenhams www.debenhams.ie

* Michael Kors Turquoise Eau de Parfum, €59 for 50ml, Debenhams www.debenhams.ie

THE LIGHT BRIGADE

From the first peak of daybreak to the magic of ‘golden hour’, the sun has inspired a trio of captivating perfumes that combine sparkling top notes with a warm, lasting heart.

* L’Occitane Terre de Lumiere Eau de Parfum, €65 for 50ml, L’Occtaine www.loccitane.com

* Giorgio Armani Sky di Gioia Eau de Parfum, €41.14 for 30ml www.Biuky.ie free p&p)

* Flower by Kenzo Eau de Lumiere Eau de Toilette, €47.50 for 30ml, Debenhams. www.debenhams.ie

THE BOLD BOUQUETS

Centred around flowers that can really hold their own — namely rose and lily of the valley — these unapologetically bold fragrances are lifted with fruity notes and rich, woody bases.

* Moschino Pink Fresh Couture Eau de Toilette Natural Spray, €65.50 for 50ml, Debenhams (available May 1; www.debenhams.ie

* Miu Miu L’Eau Bleue Eau de Parfum, €62 for 30ml, Boots www.boots.ie

* Eau des Jardins, Clarins, €42, for 100ml, Brown Thomas www.brownthomas.com

THE CLEAN CUTS

Crisp, light and refreshing, these serene scents blend citrus top notes with a woody heart and a musky base, resulting in a delightfully uplifting melange.

* Issey Miyake Pure Eau de Toilette, €61.30 approx for 50ml, Debenhams (available April 24; www.debenhams.ie

* Jimmy Choo Man Ice, €50, approx for 50ml, The Perfume Shop (available May 8; www.ThePerfumeShop.com