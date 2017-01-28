Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Jeans and shirts are fashion's power-couple. Because some things are just meant to be, says Annmarie O’Connor.

Inspiration

When it comes to perfect pairings, nothing quite beats a jeans and shirt combination. That said, finding ‘the one’ can take time and patience – something not all of us have.

With spring in the offing and layers being gradually shed, we’ve taken the stress out of getting dressed with the wardrobe classics you’ll be wearing now and forever.

Style notes

Embrace double denim 2.0! Add a light chambray shirt to a darker skirt or jean for a chic contrast.

Update your shirt game with a seasonal ruffle on the collar, sleeve or yoke. Add a pair of love-worn frayed denims for insouciant ease.

Loving spring’s tie waist shirt trend? Be sure to pair yours with a high-waisted skinny jean for a fussfree silhouette.

Balance denim detail like embroidery or distressing with a crisp white shirt. Check out the J.Crew YouTube channel for style hacks on cuffing and buttoning.