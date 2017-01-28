Home»Lifestyle»Fashion & Beauty

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Annmarie O'Connor

Jeans and shirts are fashion's power-couple. Because some things are just meant to be, says Annmarie O’Connor.

Inspiration

When it comes to perfect pairings, nothing quite beats a jeans and shirt combination. That said, finding ‘the one’ can take time and patience – something not all of us have.

With spring in the offing and layers being gradually shed, we’ve taken the stress out of getting dressed with the wardrobe classics you’ll be wearing now and forever.

Style notes

Embrace double denim 2.0! Add a light chambray shirt to a darker skirt or jean for a chic contrast.

Update your shirt game with a seasonal ruffle on the collar, sleeve or yoke. Add a pair of love-worn frayed denims for insouciant ease.

Loving spring’s tie waist shirt trend? Be sure to pair yours with a high-waisted skinny jean for a fussfree silhouette.

Balance denim detail like embroidery or distressing with a crisp white shirt. Check out the J.Crew YouTube channel for style hacks on cuffing and buttoning.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS trends, fashion, beauty, denim, clothes

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

On the red carpet: Olga Kurylenko, Diane Kruger, Melissa George and Kate Beckinsale

Product watch: February beauty launches

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Know the rules to buying products for  easily-irritated skin


Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 