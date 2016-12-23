Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

From luxurious sets to sweet stocking fillers, Katie Wright selects 2016’s top pampering presents for Christmas.

If the massive surge in sales of beauty advent calendars has taught us anything, it’s that we can’t get enough of bath, body and make-up treats, even when they’re in miniature form.

As such, a carefully chosen gift from your loved-one’s favourite brand is guaranteed to be greeted by a gasp of glee come Christmas Day.

But how to choose from the vast array on offer? We’ve narrowed down the search to help you pick the perfect pampering present...

Best for teens

Younger teens will love Soap & Glory’s Pink Pamper set, €19.20, Boots, which comes with five skincare minis and a fashionable pyramid bag.

Real make-up junkies will adore the limited-edition Benefit Gals Just Wanna Have Fun Complete Makeup Kit, €39.50, Boots, the perfect introduction to some of the beloved brand’s bestsellers. Worth €59, it’s excellent value as well. n Girls who love bright and beautiful nails will go wild for this Jingle Nails trio of glitter-packed colours — black, turquoise, and pink — with a top coat for added shine. Mad Beauty Nail polish set, €7, Debehnams.

Best for mums

There are certain beauty brands that really make mums go ‘ooh’, and this year, three of those ooh-inducers have extra special gift sets on offer.

The L’Occitane Cadeau Magique, €23 Marks & Spencer, is a pretty bow-topped box that contains five gorgeously-scented miniatures, including the ever-popular Shea Butter Hand Cream.

Jo Malone Mimosa & Cardamom Collection, €154, delivers three variations of the spicy floral scent in a beautiful harlequin patterned gift box, Brown Thomas.

YSL’s exotic Black Opium Eau de Parfum (50ml) comes with a complimentary mini Rouge Pur Couture Shade and is reduced from €81 to €64.80, Debenhams.

Best for your BFF

After all those evenings spent getting glammed up together, you know the make-up your best mate loves most, and Christmas is the perfect excuse to treat her to an indulgent cosmetics collection.

Mascara mavens will covet the Lancome Hypnose Mascara Wardrobe Christmas Gift Set, €28, a quartet of lash-enhancers to suit every mood, Boots.

Lipstick lovers will adore the bareMinerals ‘You Better Not Pout’ mini Moxie lipstick collection, a line-up of five pint-sized shades in a hot pink tasselled clutch bag, €35, Debenhams.

For the girl who’s always on trend, the Charlotte Tilbury’s Makeup Bag, Brown Thomas, €42, is just what she needs to turn heads over the festive season.

Is the Force strong with the man in your life? Then he’ll probably have fun pretending the razor in the Gillette ProShield Razor Rogue One Gift Set, reduced to €14 from €17.50, McCabes pharmacies, is actually a lightsaber, bless him.

For something a little more grown-up, the The Real Shaving Co Shaving Brush Collection, €13.99, Boots, comprises a professional shaving brush and traditional shaving cream.

To keep your fella smellin’ sweet, the generously proportioned L’Occitane L’Homme Cologne Cedrat Collection, €68, L’Occatine stores, includes the spicy eau de toilette and a handful of grooming goodies, worth €84.

Best for Secret Santas

Finding a decent gift when you’re up against a tight budget can be quite the Secret Santa shopping challenge, but there’s plenty to fit the bill.

Burt’s Bees Wild For Bees Gift Set, €13, Boots, comes with two lip balms and a hand salve in a sweet beehive jar that doubles as a tea light holder.

Heathcote & Ivory’s Morris & Co Strawberry Thief hand cream collection gift set, €12.59, Debenhams, are enriched with Vitamin E, cocoa butter and aloe extracts.

Housed in a tiny pink tub, Baylis & Harding Toy Soldier Bath Time Treats Gift Set, comes with a Strawberry Candy Cane Shower Creme and a Frosted Cranberry Body Butter, €8.50, Debehnams.