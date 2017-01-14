On the red carpet: Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Kristen Bell and Brie Larson

What’s better than a Versace gown? A Versace gown that highlights how you’ve not aged in a decade. Reese Witherspoon’s Nina Ricci dress was widely hailed as the look of the night.

Emma Stone chose a diaphanous Valentino gown for the same event.

The star-detailed design sparkled liked her Tiffany&Co. diamonds.

Kristen Bell looked glam at the Globes in a sequinned tuxedo gown by Jenny Packham. The star added a Jimmy Choo clutch and Harry Winston jewellery.

Brie Larson’s Rodarte gown has sequins and balletic cross-body straps that made it stand out on the red carpet. She matched NARS Audacious Lipstick in ‘Jeanne’ to the scarlet chiffon.