Looking to raise your jacket game? Annmarie O'Connor's got three ways to wear a velvet blazer.

MOD

A flat brim hat with skinny jeans and Chelsea boots gives a nod to the King’s Road.

Vintage 3.0

Pair a vintage rock tee and sunnies with fresh kicks for a new spin on retro styling.

Dapper

The dapper devil is in the details like louche loafers, a bow tie and natty pocket square.