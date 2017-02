Devil for the detail? We’ve got three ways to wear a ruffle hem trouser.

PRINTS CHARMING

Editor’s Tip: Keep a head-to-toe print in check with clean, structured accessories.

EASY DOES IT

Editor’s tip: Soften an edgy look with accents like suede, bows and ballet flats.

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Editor’s tip: Use a monochrome palette and ruffle cuff sleeves to create stylish symmetry.