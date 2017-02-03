From two-step cleansing to multi-masking, here's your perfect preening pair

MULTI-TASKING is a term often used to extol the virtues of skincare that targets more than one concern.

While these all-rounders can be impressive, sometimes, you need two distinct phases to really work wonders.

Whether cleansing, hydrating or treating, with these paired-up methods, the results will be twice as nice...

CLEANSING COUPLETS

If you often end up with traces of foundation on the towel after washing your face, clearly you need to bolster your nightly cleansing technique.

Like an electric toothbrush, a vibrating facial brush combined with a foaming wash will make light work of stubborn make-up, and exfoliate at the same time.

Rinse your face then follow with a cleansing pad to sweep up any hard-to-reach areas around your nose and hairline and take care of eye make-up.

Foreo Luna for Sensitive/Normal Skin, €156.45 ( www.LookFantastic.com free p&p)

Elemis Gentle Foaming Facial Wash, €32.85 ( www.elemis.com plus p&p)

This Works In Transit No Traces 60 Wipes €23 ( www.boots.ie )

To melt away make-up, try a cleansing balm. Solid at room temperature, the balm softens on contact with the skin, then emulsifies when water is added, taking with it make-up and oil.

Balms can be tricky to rinse off completely, however, so follow with a micellar-containing product, which acts like a magnet for dirt and ensures a squeaky-clean complexion.

ARK Pro Remove Pre Cleanse, €35.20 ( www.arkskincare.com )

Boots Simply Sensitive Micellar Wipes, €2.99 ( www.boots.ie )

In response to the ‘double duty’ trend, cult brand Pixi has paired up with highly respected blogger Caroline Hirons on a terrific twosome that combines a solid cleansing oil and a cream in one handy pot.

Pixi + Caroline Hirons Double Cleanse, €28.15 ( www.pixibeauty.co.uk )

HYDRATE IN TWO HALVES

We’re often advised to change our moisturiser when it gets particularly frosty (or hot, for that matter), but adding an extra layer before your day or night cream can provide all the nourishment your complexion needs.

Just a few drops of oil, warmed in your palms then massaged into skin, will make all the difference in winter, but make sure you let it absorb thoroughly before finishing with your usual moisturiser.

Beauty Kitchen Seahorse Plankton High Definition Facial Oil, €24.99, Holland and Barrett ( www.hollandandbarrett.ie )

Clarins Hydra-Essential Silky Cream, €45 (available from mid-February, www.brownthomas.com )

In Korea, 10-step skincare routines are the norm — a commitment most of us would be loathe to make.

One tip we’d do well to borrow, though, is the use of an ‘essence lotion’.

It may look like a toner, but this potent liquid gently soothes, smoothes and boosts hydration, before your moisturiser locks it in.

Origins Original Skin Essence Lotion €50.95 ( www.lookfantastic.com free p&p)

No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Night Cream, €35 ( www.boots.ie )

MAKE YOUR OWN MASK

A weekly face mask is a must, whatever your skin type, but ‘multi-masking’ is particularly effective if you have combination skin. Apply an exfoliating, oil-absorbing treatment across the T-zone and a moisturising mask on the rest of your face, then sit back and let them work their magic.

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment, €45 ( www.boots.ie )

Elemis Exotic Cream Moisturising Mask, €47.50 ( www.debenhams.ie )

If your skin tends to be on the dry side, a two-phase approach is your best bet. Start with a gently exfoliating mask to sweep away any flakiness, then use a sheet mask to deliver a hefty dose of moisture. The end result? Rejuvenated, plump-looking skin.

Starskin Red Carpet Ready Hydrating Bio Cellulose Second Skin Face Mask, €9.40 ( www.BeautyBay.com )

Dermalogica Gentle Cream Exfoliant, €41.29 ( www.millies.ie )