Home»Lifestyle»Fashion & Beauty

Fall forward: A host of new labels landing in Brown Thomas

Saturday, August 26, 2017

From Isabel Marant to RIXO London, a host of new and exclusive labels are landing in Brown Thomas, Cork. We showcase the very best of the new season.

 

Alice & Olivia — the American brand that’s a great go-to label for beautiful event dresses.

Blue floral silk devore dress, €770, Alice & Olivia.

French dressing at its best, Isabel Marant Etoile is the sister label to Isabel Marant, which is new to Cork this season. Great for relaxed knits, jeans and flirty dresses — the label is the epitome of Parisian chic.

See by Chloe is the sister label of French power house Chloe. Beautiful and romantic, dresses and blouses in floaty silks and chiffons are signature pieces.

Cream oversize coat, €540, Isabel Marant Etoile, cream silk high neck dress, €340, See by Chloe.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS RIXO London, Brown Thomas, Season, AW, A/W, Fashion

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

How to wear it: Peek-a-boo top

PRODUCT WATCH: Beauty brands play the long-wear game


Lifestyle

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow's not-so-straightforward climb to success

Birds returning to make Ireland home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 