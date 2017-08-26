Fall forward: A host of new labels landing in Brown Thomas

From Isabel Marant to RIXO London, a host of new and exclusive labels are landing in Brown Thomas, Cork. We showcase the very best of the new season.

Alice & Olivia — the American brand that’s a great go-to label for beautiful event dresses.

Blue floral silk devore dress, €770, Alice & Olivia.

French dressing at its best, Isabel Marant Etoile is the sister label to Isabel Marant, which is new to Cork this season. Great for relaxed knits, jeans and flirty dresses — the label is the epitome of Parisian chic.

See by Chloe is the sister label of French power house Chloe. Beautiful and romantic, dresses and blouses in floaty silks and chiffons are signature pieces.

Cream oversize coat, €540, Isabel Marant Etoile, cream silk high neck dress, €340, See by Chloe.