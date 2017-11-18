Face the festivities with Chanel

We called on make up master Christine Lucignano to bring us beautiful make up trends for Christmas and the party season, inspired by Chanel’s festive collection

NATURAL WOMAN

An ideal look for the Christmas lunch.

Eyes were washed in layers of Ombre Premier in Silver Screen, with Defining Long Wear Eye Brow Pencil as well as Long Wear Brow Gel. Definition is given to eyes with the Trait De Caractere Eye Shadow Palette using the Taupe, Pearl and Aubergine shades.

The new Le Volume Mascara in ‘Character’ (a beautiful deep Aubergine shade) was also used on the top lashes.

Lips were played down with the addition of the new Rouge Coco Gloss.

Products

Sublimage Le Teint Foundation RRP €125

Palette Essentielle Conceal-Highlight-Colour in Beige Intense RRP €60 Stylo Sourcils

Waterproof Defining Longwear Eyebrow Pencil RRP €37

Exclusive Creation Trait de Caractère Eyeshadow Palette RRP €58 Stylo Yeux Waterproof N°857 Legendary Green, RRP €25

Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in N°37 Character RRP €33

Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Daylight RRP €36

Nails Le Vernis Nail Colour in N°580 Celebrity RRP €25

Metal, glass and resin necklace €4270

PERFECT RED

The red lip is synonymous with Christmas. Here’s how to pull it off.

Building on the same eye as before, Christine added the new Stylo Yeux Water Proof Eye Pencil in Legendary Green to the top and bottom lash line and then smudged and set the product with the deep green from Trait De Caractere Palette.

This approach gives a bit of a ‘lived in look’ for an effortlessly chic finish.

The dramatic eye is balanced with the new Rouge Coco Gloss in number 784 which is a true and vibrant red shade.

The result is very smouldering and sexy look for any special event.

Products

Sublimage Le Teint Foundation RRP €125

Palette Essentielle Conceal-Highlight-Colour in Beige Intense RRP €60

Stylo Sourcils Waterproof Defining Longwear Eyebrow Pencil RRP €37

Exclusive Creation Trait de Caractère Eyeshadow Palette RRP €58

Stylo Yeux Waterproof N°857 Legendary Green, RRP €25

Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in N°37 Character RRP €33

Exclusive Creation Rouge Allure Luminous Satin Lip Colour in N°1 RRP €36

Rouge Coco Gloss N°784 Romance RRP €30

COVER

The focus for Chrismas is the ‘Perfect Red’ for all women. Here Christine opts for the most warm of the four reds: Number 4, the Rouge Allure formula. The lipstick was applied straight from the bullet, blotted and a second coat was added.

No lipliner was needed.

Eyes were washed in layers of Ombre Premier in Silver Screen with no mascara.

Skin was perfected with Vitalumiere Aqua foundation as well as the new Palette Essentielle.

Sublimage La Brume spritz was used on skin to create a dewy and glowing complexion.

Products

Skin prepared throughout using CHANEL Le Lift skincare Sublimage Le Teint Foundation RRP €125

Palette Essentielle Conceal-Highlight-Colour in Beige Intense RRP €60

Stylo Sourcils Waterproof Defining Longwear Eyebrow Pencil RRP €37

Exclusive Creation Trait de Caractère Eyeshadow Palette RRP €58

Exclusive Creation Rouge Allure Luminous Satin Lip Colour in N°4 RRP €36

Nails: Le Vernis Neon Nail Colour in N°604 Scenario & Le Vernis in N°08 Pirate RRP €25

Cotton t-shirt €780 Metal, resin and glitter brooch €465 Metal and strass brooch €555

PARTY GIRL

A homage to the Chanel Christmas collection. This is the ultimate party look.

Textures of red in different hues wash all over the face.

Christine swept the new Joues Contraste Powder blush in ‘So Close’ over the eyes (on top of existing shadow), on the cheeks and on the lips she buffed the powder blush on with an eye shadow brush.

The result is a dynamic and varied version of reds that will outlast you at any Christmas event.

Products