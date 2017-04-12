Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The season of communions and confirmations allows mums to take their place on fashion’s altar, so be a revelation with Irish design, says Paula Burns.

We are currently entering the high season of fashion for mums. The moment where your little uns take their first steps down the aisle. While it may not be their wedding, the ceremonial sacraments of communion and confirmation rank high on the significant moments of life.

This is the closest to being mother of the bride/groom for at least a few years, so don’t be afraid to shine.

When it comes to attending church rituals our sense of individualistic style seems to choose the back pew. It’s as though the priest’s robes symbolise an un-written rule of uniform we must all fall into place with.

While the customs of church dress, such as dropping a hemline and keeping the cleavage more Middleton than Kardashian, goes without saying, bringing a touch of personality through is not a mortal sin.

Our fair isle has been blessed with creative designers who embody the individual. As communion and confirmation season is so embedded in our culture, bringing Irish design into the mix seems like a no-brainer. Wearing an Irish label or designer piece doesn’t have to scream outrageous, be it in style or price range.

Think Irish labels like Savida for Dunnes Stores or Lennon Courtney, who are also holding rank under the Dunnes Stores umbrella. Irish design is everything a communion outfit should be, accessible, desirable, and comfortable, with a touch of character thrown in. Everybody knows the iconic status of the LBD.

For this season’s celebrations think less black and more LCD – Little Coloured Dress. The beauty of this not being a wedding means that opting for a white or cream dress does not mean entering fashion faux pas territory. Irish designer Helen McAlinden’s cape white dress is a stunning alternative to the LBD.

Its cape neckline provides elegance and coverage for those pesky arms. Another Irish designer bringing white to the fore is Caroline Kilkenny. Her rose gold jacquard with asymmetric hemline ticks all the demure boxes.

As it is spring, we are never too far from florals. Ground-breaking they may not be, but a floral print dress is a sure-fire way to bring a pop of colour to any outfit. Designer Aideen Bodkin has nailed this fail-safe piece with her lime green tea dress. The added 1930s shoulder-style sleeve makes this stand-out piece another bat-wing-friendly number.

A while back for almost an entire week Holly Willoughby graced the ‘must-have’ section of every fashion diary across the internet. The ‘This Morning’ presenter had viewers in a fashion frenzy over her coveted skirt and top combos. This is a trend that has been sneaking through over the past few seasons.

It made its humble beginnings with the introduction of the midi skirt. The calf length hemline is a welcomed addition to the fashion palate, especially in our climate. The slightly longer length allows for a sneaky bit of leg to be on show without frostbite hitting.

The high waist matched with a flared style makes the midi skirt easy to wear for most shapes. Savida have brought this season’s must-have hue of pink through in their depiction of the style. One rule to remember: Let the skirt do the talking.

If showing off your pins is not your thing, the trouser suit has had a major revival in recent seasons. Forget the office looks of the 90s and early noughties. The trouser suit has gone back to its roots. Think of the sleekness of the original Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo suit.

Take inspiration from Hollywood siren Katherine Hepburn. Trousers were her thing and she knew how to bring femininity to this androgynous staple. Colour blocking works great with a trouser suit, once the rule of sleek is applied. Go for a narrow leg cut just above the ankle and match with a heel.

Let us not forget that, while the sun may be a welcome guest, this is Ireland. That inescapable nip in the air is a constant reminder of how outerwear is just as crucial in the style stakes.

With the Oscar-nominated movie Jackie still in the forefront of fashion minds, the Jackie O inspired three-quarter length sleeved pea coat is having a renaissance. It’s a classic, that seamlessly transcends through the fashion decades creating a look of sophistication. Match with your LCD and you will be the envy of all the communion mums.

If you have chosen to stay away from the colour-blocking trend, instead embracing a more subtle palate, then the scarf is a necessary accessory. Not only is it a delicate way to introduce print or colour, but it can also shelter those shoulders from the dreaded nip. When it comes to accessorising keep it simple. Take the advice of Chanel: ‘Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.’

Less is always more.

Brown Thomas Peter Pilotto printed asymmetrical dress, €860.

Helen McAlinden’s flared stripe skirt, €195.

Helen McAlinden’s Lucy orange silk top, €145.

Helen McAlinden’s cream cape dress, €295.

Gallery @ Dunnes blazer €40, trousers €30, vest €15.

Emma Manley Cory dress in Apple Green, €250.

Emma Manley Lana blue dress, €340 (online sale price at time of typing, €150).

Caroline Kilkenny pink pea coat, €365 from Arnotts.

Caroline Kilkenny dress, €270, available from Arnotts.

Avoca 100% silk Liberty print scarf, €59.95.

Aideen Bodkin print lime floral dress €315, available from Arnotts and Kikenny Stores.