Anatomy of a look: Laura Linney, actress

Actress Laura Linney wears a Tom Ford cut out midi dress and matching clutch to the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. We break down her red-hot look for daywear doyennes.

Lady in red

Clean lines and peek-a-boo details make for sexy discretion. Take Ms L’s lead with this open back midi beauty from & Other Stories. It’s got pockets too!

Open back dress, & Other Stories, was €75; now €38.

Toe the line

Adopt this look for afternoon events by adding matte sandals with a wood heel. Also ideal with straight leg jeans and a crisp white shirt.

Croco-embossed almond toe sandals, & Other Stories, €75.

Handle with care

Similarly, textured vegan leather makes this purse a perfect complement for casual wear. Top marks for the ring detail!

Vegan clutch purse, Tike Studio @ Etsy, €72.37.

The complete look