What to watch this week

Des O’Driscoll picks the best of the box this week

SATURDAY

Girlboss

Netflix

Charlize Theron is one of the producers behind this comedy adaptation of the autobiography of Sophia Amoruso. A former thief who lived a fairly nomadic lifestyle at 22, she founded Nasty Gal Vintage to sell old clothes on eBay, and went on to attain an estimated net worth of $280m.

Man Made Planet: Earth From Space

Channel 4, 8pm

Pictures of our planet are something we very much take for granted now, but it wasn’t until 1972 that the crew of Apollo 17 captured that very first image from 28,000 miles away in space. Now known as ‘Blue Marble’, it forms the first picture in time-lapse view from space of how our planet has changed in the 45 years since.

All Round to Mrs Brown’s

RTÉ One, 9.20pm

There’s a bit of a back to the ‘90s vibe about tonight’s show with both Peter Andre and the reformed Steps among the guests.

SUNDAY

The Zoo

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Yvonne swaps the enclosures for Dublin Zoo for the jungles of the Republic of Congo as she goes in search of lowland gorillas.

The Durrells

ITV, 8pm

Keeley Hawes and co return for a second series of the show based on Gerald Durrell’s trilogy of memoirs of life on Corfu. Whatever about the show itself, you can impress your friends with the fact that it’s directed by Steve Barron, the Irish man who also did the ‘Billie Jean’ video for Michael Jackson.

Line Of Duty

BBC One, 9pm

We’re into the second-last episode and there’s still much to be revealed. The corruption investigators may have been barred from looking further at Roz Huntley, but the character played by Thandie Newton still has mounting problems.

The Island With Bear Grylls

Channel 4, 9pm

A fourth series of the survivalist series abandons the gender-based groups of the past two seasons, and instead has a young group and an old group living on a Pacific island. By Monday’s episode, it looks like the older people already have more of a suss, as the younger group make a poor choice of camp grounds and end up having to bunk in with their more experienced counterparts.

MONDAY

Peter Mark VIP Style Awards

TV3, 8pm

A bit of escapist fun as Ireland’s socialites and semi-celebrities gather for their big night out.

Reunited at the #PMVIPStyleAwards 😍💃 A post shared by VIP Magazine (@vip.magazine) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Panorama

BBC One, 9pm

Jeremy Paxman presents one of a number of shows around the networks to mark 100 days since Donald Trump became US president. It hasn’t exactly been an encouraging few months, and they could probably soundtrack the closing credits with the tune ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’.

Big Little Lies

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

The star-studded mini-series reaches a dramatic ending as characters played by the likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern have quite an eventful night.

Silicon Valley

Sky Atlantic, 10.10pm

More essential viewing for tech-heads and anybody who inhabits the world of start-ups, the fourth season of the comedy drama has lads behind Pied Piper becoming victims of their own success as they have trouble keeping up with their rate of growth.

TUESDAY

Horizon: ADHD And Me With Rory Bremner

BBC Two, 9pm

The comedian suspects he is one of the 3% of adults who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), so sets about looking at the scientific facts about the much-misunderstood condition. Along the way, he discovers that 30% of prisoners in the UK are estimated to have ADHD, and also explains how he feels that the condition benefits his comedy. He also takes the common treatment drug methylphenidate (Ritalin) for the first time before going on stage.

Passions: Alberto Giacometti by Stanley Tucci

Sky Arts, 9pm

The American actor delves into the life and work of the great modernist sculptor he has long been obsessed with.

Later Live - with Jools Holland

BBC Two, 10pm

Jamiroquai and Robert Cray are the big names on tonight’s show, while there are also appearances from the Amazons, Beth Ditto, and French singer Jain.

WEDNESDAY

How To Live Mortgage Free With Sarah Beeny

Channel 4, 8pm

More clever ways to create affordable homes as the creator of a three-bed prefab shows how it can be assembled in a week, and a woman converts three derelict garages into a funky living and work space for about €14,000.

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

RTÉ2, 9pm

Decent instalment from 2014 of the franchise. It’s set about 10 years after the previous film, Rise, and follows a group of humans who’ve survived the devastating plague and can fight back against the apes.

Confessions of a Junior Doctor

Channel 4, 9pm

There has been plenty of concern about the hours junior doctors have to work in this country, but how do they fare across the water? Episode two of this documentary would suggest that they’re also under plenty of pressure.

THURSDAY

Home of The Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

It’s the last show of the current series, so the judges run the rule over the seven finalists before choosing this year’s winner.

#homeoftheyear Such a pleasure and privelage visiting all amazing 21 homes. To all the owners - you inspire me!!! ❤❤FINAL NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/swF3brlPbE — Declan O'Donnell (@decodonnell) April 21, 2017

FRIDAY

Versailles

BBC Two, 9pm

More fun and games from the reign of Louis XIV as the clergy begin to blame him for the widespread immorality that seems to be affecting the nobility.

Brian Johnson’s A Life on the Road with…

Sky Arts, 9pm

The AC/DC vocalist presents a new show in which he chats to fellow rock stars about what life is like when the band is touring. He begins with Roger Daltrey of The Who, and the tale of how that group pioneered some of the features of the large arena gigs.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.35pm (NI 11.05pm)

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer have teamed up for a new comedy film, so discuss it on tonight’s show. John Boyega of Star Wars talks about his new stage role, and Lucie Jones performs Britain’s song that’s sure to fail miserably at this year’s Eurovision.