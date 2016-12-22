Home»Lifestyle»Arts, Books, Film & TV

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Des O'Driscoll

Are you the ultimate arts and entertainment trivia champion?

We have 30 questions ranging across music, movies and book and a few others thrown in there. Do you have what it takes to get them all right?

 

.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS quiz, trivia, music, entertainment, TV, television, film, Oscars, literature, books

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cathy Desmond's arts highlights of 2016

Des O’Driscoll's arts highlights of 2016

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever


Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 