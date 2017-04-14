Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Here’s your weekly entertainment guide and news round-up with Des O’Driscoll.

Music news

Kendrick Lamar has revealed some of the guests for his new record, Damn — released today — and while Rihanna doesn’t come as a surprise, it’ll be interesting to hear what U2 have done on the track XXX, a collaboration with middle-aged white Irish guys that the Compton hip-hopper is more than big enough to shrug off any criticism of. A review will be carried in these pages tomorrow.

Kendrick Lamar.

Gorillaz are also due to drop their new album, Humanz, at the end of the month and, as to be expected from a band that has such a strong digital presence, a special app will give fans first access the record.

Step inside the hallowed halls of the Gorillaz house for the first time... Apple: https://t.co/MtFQ0VNm8e Android: https://t.co/Zm3NsfPOLl pic.twitter.com/dsb5L97Sc9 — gorillaz (@gorillaz) April 11, 2017

Noel Gallagher, Grace Jones, and De La Soul are among the guests on the record, and Damon Albarn has also revealed a mouth-watering trio of artists who turned down a chance to appear — Morrissey, Sade, and Dionne Warwick all refused the former Blur vocalist’s overtures.

Finally, insert your own joke here about people getting ‘high’ at Paul Oakenfold’s party at Everest base camp. The 53-year-old DJ performed at 5,380m on Tuesday morning after trekking for 10 days to reach the camp from where ascents to the peak begin.

Gig wise

You’ll be hearing a lot about Eoin French, aka Talos, in the coming months, and the talented Cork musician launches his debut album, Wild Alee, at Connolly’s in Leap, Co Cork, tomorrow. Other upcoming Talos gigs include Live at St Luke’s in Cork on April 28.

Next weekend, Cork Opera House will host the Right Here, Right Now festival, with the likes of Interference, Mick Flannery, and Jack O’Rourke playing at gigs showcasing the city’s musical talent.

In Dublin, the biggie next week is an ‘intimate’ gig by Kasabian at the Olympia.

Film tips

With the cinemas chock-full of holiday fare, there aren’t a lot of interesting new material on offer this weekend. Of the big releases, Fast And Furious 8 has been getting decent reviews, and could provide 136 minutes of diversion.

Watch out for rapper Ludacris whose CGI’d chest has been causing much online mirth. At Triskel in Cork, the programme from Sunday includes Iranian film The Salesman, and Meetings With Ivor, the documentary on mental health campaigner Ivor Browne.

Record store day

Once a slightly offbeat event to celebrate and support struggling record stores, the annual occasion has moved very much front and centre recently with some heavyweight backing. This year, the April 22 event takes place at a time when vinyl sales are enjoying a resurgence, as CDs look like they’re heading for the museum.

Among the participating Irish stores will be Golden Discs’ new vinyl-only area, the Vinyl Lounge, at its shop on Patrick’s Street, Cork, due to open on Tuesday.

David Bowie.

As ever, there are a slew of releases for the day, including bits from the likes of David Bowie, U2 and Elbow.

Comedy capers

Whether you find Brendan O’Carroll funny or not, there has always been a whiff of decency about the Dublin comedian. He enhances this reputation further with two gigs for charity: the first at the BGE Theatre in Dublin on Monday in aid of Trocaire; and another at the 3Arena on December 17 for Childline, St Vincent de Paul and Peter McVerry Trust.

An extra date for Good Mourning Mrs Brown has just been added at 3Arena. https://t.co/u2SpLaTqNx pic.twitter.com/fnYpJiTezc — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) April 11, 2017

City Limits in Cork has Paul Tylac tomorrow, while Aidan Bishop is at the same venue next weekend.

The Kilkenny Cat Laughs (June 1-5) is currently booking for a lineup that includes Dara Ó Briain, Tommy Tiernan, and Limmy.

All and sundry

A revival of John B Keane’s Many Young Men of Twenty opens next Thursday at the Everyman in Cork; while Druid’s production of Waiting for Godot begins its run at the Abbey in Dublin next Saturday.

The extended version of Jools Holland’s show can be seen on BBC Two tonight.