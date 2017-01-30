Five things to do this week

Des O’Driscoll shares his picks for the week ahead
The Works Presents Adam Clayton
U2’s bass player talks about his interest in visual art, and also addresses the band’s relevance in an ever-changing industry.
Attention all @U2 fans. My interview with Adam will be @RTETheWorks Presents @RTEOne on January 31st pic.twitter.com/3mAg5Zbvde— John Kelly tweets (@johnkellytweets) January 16, 2017
COLM WILKINSON
The veteran singing star has an Irish tour that takes in Cork, Dublin and Limerick.
MIKE MCCORMACK
The Solar Bones author will be joined by fellow writers Claire-Louise Bennett and Conor O’Callaghan for a reading at UCC.
This is sure to be a great event: Tuesday night @UCCLibrary - Claire-Louise Bennett, Mike McCormack and Conor O'Callaghan pic.twitter.com/kjO2HA62JH— The Stinging Fly (@stingingfly) January 28, 2017
ED SHEERAN
You’d probably want to start queuing now, but tickets for Ed Sheeran’s shows at 3Arena, Dublin, go on sale at 10am on Thursday.
LOVING
Ruth Negga’s nomination for an Oscar will pique Irish interest in this drama about an inter-racial marriage in the US in the 1960s.
