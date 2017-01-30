Five things to do this week

Des O’Driscoll shares his picks for the week ahead

1|TV|

The Works Presents Adam Clayton

U2’s bass player talks about his interest in visual art, and also addresses the band’s relevance in an ever-changing industry.

Attention all @U2 fans. My interview with Adam will be @RTETheWorks Presents @RTEOne on January 31st pic.twitter.com/3mAg5Zbvde — John Kelly tweets (@johnkellytweets) January 16, 2017

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 11.10pm

2|concert|

COLM WILKINSON

The veteran singing star has an Irish tour that takes in Cork, Dublin and Limerick.

Tuesday, Cork Opera House

3|literature|

MIKE MCCORMACK

The Solar Bones author will be joined by fellow writers Claire-Louise Bennett and Conor O’Callaghan for a reading at UCC.

This is sure to be a great event: Tuesday night @UCCLibrary - Claire-Louise Bennett, Mike McCormack and Conor O'Callaghan pic.twitter.com/kjO2HA62JH — The Stinging Fly (@stingingfly) January 28, 2017

7.30pm, Boole Library, Tuesday, Free

4|tickets|

ED SHEERAN

You’d probably want to start queuing now, but tickets for Ed Sheeran’s shows at 3Arena, Dublin, go on sale at 10am on Thursday.

5|cinema|

LOVING

Ruth Negga’s nomination for an Oscar will pique Irish interest in this drama about an inter-racial marriage in the US in the 1960s.