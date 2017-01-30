Home»Lifestyle»Arts, Books, Film & TV

Five things to do this week

Monday, January 30, 2017

Des O’Driscoll shares his picks for the week ahead

1|TV|

The Works Presents Adam Clayton

U2’s bass player talks about his interest in visual art, and also addresses the band’s relevance in an ever-changing industry.

  • Tuesday, RTÉ One, 11.10pm

2|concert|

COLM WILKINSON

The veteran singing star has an Irish tour that takes in Cork, Dublin and Limerick.

  • Tuesday, Cork Opera House

3|literature|

MIKE MCCORMACK

The Solar Bones author will be joined by fellow writers Claire-Louise Bennett and Conor O’Callaghan for a reading at UCC.

  • 7.30pm, Boole Library, Tuesday, Free

4|tickets|

ED SHEERAN

You’d probably want to start queuing now, but tickets for Ed Sheeran’s shows at 3Arena, Dublin, go on sale at 10am on Thursday.

5|cinema|

LOVING

Ruth Negga’s nomination for an Oscar will pique Irish interest in this drama about an inter-racial marriage in the US in the 1960s.

  • Cinemas nationwide from Friday

