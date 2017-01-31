All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

Philip King tells Ellie O’Byrne how a deep respect for the creative process is key to Other Voices

PHILIP King is describing a serendipitous sequence series of events involving Laura Marling’s Belfast-born bass player, SXSW festival in Texas, and connections he forged in Nashville while filming his Emmy award-winning Bringing It All Back Home documentary in the early 90s.

“…And Freddie’s mother is Willie Nelson’s sister,” he concludes brightly. One would almost expect him to add The Fast Show’s infamous “which was nice” line. He’s explaining how he came to be sitting in a room with Nelson, a lifelong hero, in Arlyn studios in Austin, Texas, recording an exclusive performance for RTÉ’s Other Voices.

The Cork-born musician and broadcaster has had a career powered on nurtured connections and happy coincidences. The extraordinary success of Other Voices, of which he is executive producer and co-founder, in drawing some of the music world’s best-known performers to a church in Dingle that seats 90 is also partly explained by his talent as impresario.

But King, who works with a large dedicated team, including producer Tina O’Reilly, is reluctant to take credit. A musician himself, a founding member of folk-rockers Scullion in the 1970s, he credits the Other Voices ethos, founded not on fame and hype but on a grounded respect for creative process, as the true key to its success.

“I think the heart of the matter is a trusting, open relationship with the musicians, who come to this remote place in west Kerry that’s musically and culturally very rich,” he says. “When they come to Dingle they’re the same as everyone else; just musicians, hanging their hat in a place where music is cherished and appreciated.”

The London Times voted Amy Winehouse’s riveting Other Voices performance as one of the top 25 greatest gigs of all time. Huge international acts like The National, Jarvis Cocker and John Grant have joined an impressive array of Irish talent like Lisa Hannigan, Hozier and James Vincent McMorrow in the 15 years since the first appropriately reverent audience packed in to St James’ Church to worship at the altar of music.

The coming season is no less impressive; sessions recorded in Arlyn Studios in Texas include Willie Nelson, Mumford and Sons, and jazz singer Gregory Porter.

In Dingle, the recordings feature Imelda May continuing a dazzling emergence from her rockabilly cocoon as well as ascendant stars like Róisín Ó, Rusangano Family and Pixie Geldof.

No less important, King says, is the space afforded to emerging acts included in the IMRO Other Rooms programme: “If you were to ask me what the mission of Other Voices is, it is to platform, mentor, encourage and give a place for diverse ‘other voices’; the musicians of the future.”

As well as RTÉ’s flagship late-night music show, Other Voices is a festival in its own right, where venues screen the St James’ performance to those not blessed with a seat in church and where over 70 acts blaze a trail of live performances all over the Dingle peninsula, Other Voices has spawned a stage at Electric Picnic, hosted conferences on rural tech development, and become a beautiful multimedia project. Their website is a veritable treasure-trove, an online archive of video, photos, podcasts and playlists.

Merging tech and creativity is a cornerstone of Other Voices’ strategy, with far-reaching implications for the area: a partnership with Eir has been instrumental in the roll-out of fibre-optic broadband in Dingle, a development that King says makes the area “visible, audible and considerable.

As an image for a modern, connected Ireland, with the government launching a rural development strategy, that’s pretty important.”

But does King ever worry about Other Voices falling victim to its own success, by growing so large that it loses the precious and rare aspect that it’s always possessed?

He laughs. “The church is not getting any bigger; there will always ever only be room for 90 in it. I have no desire to see the thing lose its remarkable atmosphere, and we take great care not to do that.”