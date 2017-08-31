A Question of Taste: Stephanie Rainey

Stephanie Rainey is a singer songwriter from Cork, and will be playing the Electric Picnic in

Stradbally this weekend.

She has released two songs in the last few months, ‘100 Like Me’ and ‘Nothing Of You Left To Love’.

Best recent book you’ve read:

Best recent book you’ve read: Sh*t My Dad Says, by Justin Halpern— it’s hilarious.

Best recent film: Dunkirk — so, so good.

Best recent show or gig you’ve seen: I went to see Aine Caroll and Keith Hanley in Cork recently. They are two of the most incredible singers I’ve seen in a while.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): Valhalla by Beoga, or Bangor Town by Foy Vance.

First ever piece of music or art or film that really moved you: The first thing I remember crying at was The Lion King — I think we all know the part I’m talking about.

The best gig or show you’ve ever seen (if you had to pick one!): A guy called Raul Midon in Amsterdam. He’s not an everyday name but really worth checking out. So, so good.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing at Electric Picnic? Rag’n’Bone Man. Looking forward to seeing him live.

Tell us about your TV viewing: I love Game of Thrones and House of Cards. I am partial to the odd bit of reality TV. It’s just so easy to watch.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: I love the Eoghan McDermott on 2fm and Fergal D’Arcy on Today Fm. I’ve just finished the Serial podcast and that was really, really good.

You’re curating your dream festival — which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? Led Zeppelin, Michael Jackson, The Beatles

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter: I met Cee-Lo Green in my hotel in LA once. He was nice enough but the woman he was with knew we were Irish and it turns out she used to live over a pub in Dingle.

You can portal back to any period of human cultural history or music event — where and why? I think I’d love to experience what life was like in medieval times. When you just had to survive. When life was harder in most ways but simpler in general.

Unsung hero — individual, organisation or group you think don’t get the profile/praise they deserve: I always think that nurses don’t get the recognition they deserve. They’re amazing.

You are queen for a day — what’s your first decree? I’d get rid of the smart phone. Starting with my own one.