ZZ Top fans turned away with fake tickets

Concert promoter Peter Aiken has issued a fresh warning over the user of secondary ticket websites after saying more than 60 ZZ Top fans with fake tickets were not admitted to their Dublin show last weekend.

The Aiken Promotions boss said the warning follows dismay for fans of the US band and of former Beach Boy frontman Brian Wilson, who was also in Ireland for a sellout concert last week.

“At ZZ Top on Friday, at least 60 people turned up at the venue who had bought tickets through secondary websites” he said. “These tickets were not valid which caused distress and disappointment to these fans.

“Unfortunately it is not likely these people will get the money they paid refunded. As a promoter, it is extremely frustrating to see people being exploited like this and I would like to emphasise once again that fans should not purchase tickets from any secondary sellers.”

The warning comes weeks after fans seeking tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2018 stadium tour in Ireland were advised that resold tickets would not be valid, as the singer-songwriter has a strict stance against the use of secondary ticketing sites for profit.

Entry to all shows on the tour will require the production of booking confirmation, the credit card used to purchase, and ID, as well as tickets.