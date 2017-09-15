YouTuber earns more than €1m

One of Ireland’s top YouTubers, Daithi De Nogla, generated more than €1m from his YouTube channel last year.

The 25-year-old receives monthly pay cheques people can only dream of, but said yesterday that he leads “a meagre lifestyle” apart from travel.

This is confirmed in new accounts showing that the affable Co Limerick man paid himself only a fraction — €33,800 in salary — of his company’s €1m-plus income last year.

Mr De Nogla, aka David Nagle, said: “I don’t need any more than that. If I can live off that, that it is just fine.

“I do my weekly shopping at Dunnes — it is very simple living.”

Mr De Nogla says his greatest extravagance has been a bungalow “in the middle of nowhere” in Co Limerick that he purchased last year.

“It has good fibre optic connections, don’t ask me how,” he said.

Mr De Nogla’s other big outlay is travelling to the US for work and to meet YouTube friends and his LA-based girlfriend Jaclyn, who he met on Twitter last year.

Mr De Nogla’s set up his YouTube channel, Daithi De Nogla, back in 2012 and today it has 5.5m subscribers and has accumulated a whopping 791m views.

Subscribers look in at Daithí’s ‘goofy’ YouTube persona playing video games “and having the craic and banter”.

The channel generates its revenues through ads and views and Mr De Nogla said that the single highest monthly payment he has received from his YouTube work was a payment of over €100,000 earlier this year.

New accounts for his firm show that accumulated profits last year increased by €587,638 from €272,606 to €860,244.

The company’s cash pile decreased from €328,580 to €247,158, the accounts reveal.