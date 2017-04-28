Home»Today's Stories

Youth to go on trial for assaulting officer

Friday, April 28, 2017
Tom Tuite

A Dublin youth will go on trial in May accused of repeatedly punching and kicking a prison officer in the head.

Dublin Children’s Court has heard the prison officer allegedly received a beating when he tried to break up a fight between two young offenders at Wheatfield Prison on June 5 last year.

The youth was arrested at his north Dublin home and brought before the juvenile court charged with assault causing harm to the officer.

In outline of the evidence Garda Kevin Mullally told the court it was alleged the 17-year-old boy and another youth’s cell was unlocked and when they came out they started fighting.

The prison officer intervened to separate them and when he had his back to the boy it is alleged the teenager struck him three times to the head, Garda Mullally has alleged. The officer fell to the ground and received a kick to the head from the accused, it is also claimed. A medical report on his injuries was furnished to the court.

The youth is accused of assault causing harm and made no reply when charged.

Judge John O’Connor accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the juvenile court and not to go forward to the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

