You could be one of five lucky people to ride the Thunder Child

Five lucky people are set to experience the thrill of a high-speed boat ride around Cork Harbour in a €1m wave-piercing vessel just days before its world-record bid.

The team behind Thunder Child, the sleek James Bond-style interceptor boat built in Cork, will put the vessel on public display in Cobh on Sunday as they make final preparations for their epic-round Ireland voyage.

They plan to execute several high speed runs in the water off the town’s promenade around 2pm to demonstrate the vessel’s capabilities before mooring up close to the Quay’s Bar.

Tickets for a ride in the boat will be on sale, with the proceeds going to help fundraising at Cobh Hospital.

And the names of five lucky people will be pulled from a hat later before they are strapped in to Thunder Child for a white-knuckle ride run around the harbour.

A team spokesperson said it offers a unique opportunity for ordinary members of the public to experience the thrill of riding in one of the most powerful and advanced interceptors ever built in Ireland.

Thunder Child was built by naval patrol and search and rescue boat building specialists, Safehaven Marine in Youghal.

Almost one year in development and manufacture, the 60ft vessel was launched at the Port of Cork last December.

The Thunder Child craft at Skellig Michael during a high-speed trial run. Picture: Safehaven Marine Facebook

Equipped with wave-piercing technology and surface-drive propulsion, and bristling with hi-tech gear including HD radar, high-spec thermal night vision cameras, and special shock-mitigation seating, it is built of advanced lightweight cored composite materials, making it both strong and light.

It is powered by a pair of Caterpillar C12.9 turbocharged, supercharged and intercooler diesel engines which produce 1,000hp each.

It is propelled by surface drives manufactured in Italy, and can reach speeds of up to 60kts.

It is fitted with long-range 5,000 litre fuel tanks allowing a range of over 750 nautical miles.

It has been put through a series of sea trials, self-righting tests, and long-distance speed tests in recent weeks.

And the team are now monitoring weather conditions as they prepare to set off in a world record attempt for the circumnavigation of Ireland, via Rockall.

The epic ‘long-way round’ voyage will involve a 1,000km journey into the wild Atlantic - encountering some of most challenging open sea conditions on the planet.

The medium to long-range weather forecast suggests that conditions will be ideal for the voyage to start around June 21, but the team are monitoring weather forecasts closely to ensure they launch on the right date.