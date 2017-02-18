‘You brought the axe,’ wife shouts at husband’s killer over chihuahua row

One man was convicted of murder and a second of manslaughter for killing a man with an axe during an argument over a pedigree chihuahua.

Wayne Cluskey, aged 25, of Mooretown, Ratoath, Co Meath, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter for the killing of Christopher Nevin at Tailteann Rd, Navan on November 19, 2015.

Josh Turner, aged 24, of the same address, was convicted of Mr Nevin’s murder.

Angry scenes greeted the verdicts, with Lisa Nevin, the wife of the dead man, hurling a plastic water bottle in the direction of the two accused, but instead hitting one of the defending junior barristers.

Gardaí removed Ms Nevin from the court as she shouted at Wayne Cluskey: “You brought in the axe.”

Outside the building, members of Mr Nevin’s family and friends stood shouting while gardaí kept the families of the convicted men inside.

The jury of nine men and three women reached both verdicts by 10-2 majorities after more than two days of deliberations.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy thanked the jurors and told them they are exempt from jury duty for 10 years. The jury sat through eight days of evidence, during which CCTV footage of the assault on Mr Nevin, described as “savage” and “awful” by one barrister, was shown several times.

The judge remanded Cluskey and Turner in custody until February 27 for a sentencing hearing. Michael O’Higgins, prosecuting, said Mr Nevin’s family will make a statement on that date. Counsel for Wayne Cluskey asked for a prison governor’s report to be supplied.