Yoga tops list as prison system’s library service cost €230,000 to operate last year

The prison system’s library service cost €230,000 to operate last year with the spend including books on cocaine smuggling, yoga, pilates — and boredom.

The Irish Prison Service was not able to state what the most popular books loaned out were in 2016 but was able to reveal the identity of the books purchased by its library service.

They included the best selling Cocaine Confidential — True Stories Behind The World’s Most Notorious Narcotic by Wensley Clarkson and The Cocaine Diaries — A Venezuelan Prison Nightmare by Jeff Farrell and Paul Keany.

Other purchases included 100 Best Yoga & Pilates: The Ultimate Step-by-Step Exercise for Strength, Flexibility and Control; 1,000 Tattoos; and 101 Bets You Will Always Win.

Those seeking inner fulfilment while serving their time can read 10 Secrets for Success and Inner Peace while others bored with the daily routine while locked up can dip into Boredom: A Lively History by Peter Toohey.

Books on Irish politics purchased last year were rare but one that is regarded as a classic on the subject is The Boss: Charles J Haughey in Government by Peter Murtagh and Joe Joyce, first published in 1983.

The Library Service also catered for dog lovers amongst its 3,700 strong prison population by purchasing Care for your Puppy and this followed up the purchase of Dog Grooming for Dummies in 2015. The service also had expectant mothers and fathers in mind when it purchased Cool Names for Babies last year.

Prisoners with a long sentence still to serve might be drawn to Healthy Aging for Dummies by Sharon Perkins.

Wensley Clarkson’s Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned: True Stores of Women Who Kill and was another book purchased by the IPS library service last year.

In a tender published in June, the IPS revealed that book lovers in our prisons are big fans of the daring exploits of Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen in the blockbuster Game of Thrones.