‘Yes it was my knife, it wasn’t me, it was the power’

A mother told gardaí “Yes it was my knife, yes it was my hand, it was not me, it was the power” after she was charged with the murder of her three-year-old son Omar Omran in Dublin.

Maha Al-Adheem, 42, made the reply to gardaí yesterday after she was charged with the murder of the toddler who was found stabbed to death in his Crumlin home on Monday evening.

Ms Al-Adheem, who is a doctor, was remanded in custody by Dublin District Court to appear again next week.

The body of Omar Omran was found when gardaí and an ambulance crew were called to his apartment home in the Poddle Park area of Crumlin in south Dublin at 7pm Monday evening.

Entry was forced and the infant was found in his bedroom. He had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene while his mother Maha Al-Adheem was rushed to St James’s Hospital in a serious condition.

An incident room was established and Ms Al-Adheem was arrested at 10am on Wednesday.

Ms Al-Adheem, a doctor from Iraq who had been living in Ireland since 2010, was detained at Crumlin Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She was held overnight and brought to appear before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court yesterday. Dressed in blue jeans, pink runners and a purple sweater, she sat silently throughout the short hearing.

Det Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran told Judge Walsh that Ms Al-Adheem was arrested at 12.30am on Thursday for the offence of murder contrary to common law. He said she made no reply.

Det Sgt O’Halloran said that he cautioned her at 1.16am and charged her. He told the court that she was given a true copy of the charge and she replied: “Yes it was my knife, yes it was my hand, it was not me, it was the power.”

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases and she was remanded in custody to appear on July 20 next.

She was granted legal aid after Judge Walsh was given details of her income by defence solicitor Richard Young. There was no Garda objection.

Ms Al-Adheem nodded to her solicitor when he spoke quietly to her at the end of the proceedings but did not address the court during the brief hearing.

Due to the nature of the charge a bail application can only be made in the High Court.