‘Wrestler’ died after ejection from party

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Louise Roseingrave

A man ejected from a Christmas party for violent ‘MMA-style’ wrestling died shortly after, an inquest has heard.

Grzegorz Miarkowski, aged 59, was celebrating with a Polish couple at their apartment at Esker Pines in Lucan when a row erupted. The trio were eating Christmas dinner and began drinking around 8pm on December 24, 2015, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Later, following the arrival of another man who lived with the couple, Mr Miarkoski’s behaviour changed and a fight ensued.

“I invited him because I knew he was alone. We’d met four years previously,” said Marcin Wojcik.

When the row erupted it quickly became violent, he said. “They started fighting and there was a lot of blood. They were both mad like animals. It was like MMA fighting in my kitchen,” said Mr Wojcik, who ejected Mr Miarkowski from the flat.

He later fell ill at the hostel where he was staying and was pronounced dead later at Connolly hospital.

The cause of death was acute cardio arrhythmia due to heart disease with acute alchol intoxication and minor traumatic injuries as contributory factors.

The jury returned a narrative verdict.

