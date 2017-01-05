Home»Today's Stories

Worker gets €40k over eating ban

Thursday, January 05, 2017
Gordon Deegan

A disabled worker who felt ‘humiliated’ by her employer banning her from going on tea or lunch breaks with her work colleagues for seven years has been awarded €40,000.

This follows the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ordering the woman’s former employer, a local authority, to pay the woman the award for discriminating against her.

The €40,000 is also compensation for the WRC finding that the county council discriminated against the woman after retiring her on medical grounds last year and failing to reasonably accommodate her to allow her continue her employment.

The woman, who is a wheelchair user, was diagnosed with a genetic neurodegenerative movement disorder, Friedreich’s Ataxia at the age of 12.

No parties are named in the WRC report and the woman commenced working with the council as a clerical officer in 2000.

The county council’s human resources department banned the woman from eating and drinking with her colleagues at her workplace in 2009 and this continued until the council retired the woman on medical grounds in January of last year.

The woman was also banned from eating or drinking at her desk.

At the one-day WRC hearing, the woman argued that no medical report was ever put forward for the eating and drinking ban at the workplace.

The woman admitted that she had difficulties swallowing but this was addressed by her speech and language therapist who recommended that she not eat dry foods and add a product to mashed food. She said that her colleagues would ask why she was not having a cup of tea or something to eat at the morning break.

The woman told the WRC that “this was a cause of embarrassment and humiliation” for her and as she did not want to cause an issue, she did not raise it with the council at the time.

The WRC stated that the council did not address the matter substantially in its submissions.

