Work of Cork photographer on awards shortlist

The work of Cork’s Ivor Prickett has been shortlisted as among the top 10 in the world at the Sony World Photography Awards.

His series “Caught in the Crossfire” has been shortlisted in the Professional Current Affairs & News category.

Originally from Cork, the photographer has been based in the Middle East since 2009 and focuses his work on the aftermath of war and its humanitarian consequences.

Mr Prickett is in Iraq covering the Mosul offensive and is the sole Irish photographer to be recognised across the award’s shortlist for the Professional, Open, Youth and Student Focus competitions.

His work was shortlisted by the Sony World Photography Awards in 2012 and 2014, and has also been by The Ian Parry Scholarship, The National Portrait Gallery Taylor Wessing Prize and selected to participate in the World Press Photo masterclass.

Captives are lined up in the city of Mosul, the site of heavy fighting with Islamic State.

His latest series captures the intense fight for Mosul and the thousands of civilians who remain caught between Iraqi and coalition forces on one side and Islamic State group fighters on the other.

More than 227,000 images from 183 countries were submitted to the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.

Mr Prickett described the conditions faced by many of the people he is documenting in his work.

“Over 800,000 people are still reportedly trapped in Mosul, according to estimates by the United Nations.

“Tens of thousands are sheltering in neighbourhoods declared liberated by Iraqi forces and many more remain in parts of the city under ISIS control.

“Humanitarian organisations continue to fear mass displacement and civilian casualties.

“While other areas of the country were largely devoid of civilians when they were finally rested from ISIS control, the battle for Mosul is different because so many people have been told to remain inside.

“As a result, progress has been slow and civilian casualties, although lower than expected, are still mounting,” he said.

Mr Prickett will now compete to win the Professional Current Affairs & News category and the Sony World Photography Awards’ Photographer of the Year title.

The winners will be announced on April 20.