Woman who felt scalpel during C-section settles

A woman who claimed she felt the scalpel as it cut into her during a caesarean section under local anaesthetic to deliver her baby has settled her High Court action against the National Maternity Hospital, Holles St, Dublin.

Ceinwen Doyle claimed when the initial skin incision was made in the C-section, she felt the scalpel slicing through the layers of skin.

She told Mr Justice Kevin Cross: “I could feel the cutting. It scared me.”

Ms Doyle, the court heard, was topped up twice more with anaesthesia but her baby was later delivered under general anaesthetic.

On the third day of the hearing yesterday, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told the case had been settled and could be struck out.

Ms Doyle, aged 36, of Prospect Lawn, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin, had sued the National Maternity Hospital over her care at the time of her daughter Lauren’s birth in September 2013.

She claimed she was asked to take part in a study into the Oxford head elevating laryngoscopy pillow, to which she agreed. However, she claimed the full nature and extent of what her participation entailed and the risks associated were not explained to her adequately or at all, or that the study involved a different method of anaesthesia.

The claims were denied.