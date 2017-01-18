Home»Today's Stories

Woman who felt scalpel during C-section settles

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Ann O’Loughlin

A woman who claimed she felt the scalpel as it cut into her during a caesarean section under local anaesthetic to deliver her baby has settled her High Court action against the National Maternity Hospital, Holles St, Dublin.

Ceinwen Doyle claimed when the initial skin incision was made in the C-section, she felt the scalpel slicing through the layers of skin.

She told Mr Justice Kevin Cross: “I could feel the cutting. It scared me.”

Ms Doyle, the court heard, was topped up twice more with anaesthesia but her baby was later delivered under general anaesthetic.

READ NEXT Farmer pleads guilty to breaches

On the third day of the hearing yesterday, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told the case had been settled and could be struck out.

Ms Doyle, aged 36, of Prospect Lawn, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin, had sued the National Maternity Hospital over her care at the time of her daughter Lauren’s birth in September 2013.

She claimed she was asked to take part in a study into the Oxford head elevating laryngoscopy pillow, to which she agreed. However, she claimed the full nature and extent of what her participation entailed and the risks associated were not explained to her adequately or at all, or that the study involved a different method of anaesthesia.

The claims were denied.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Homeless family launch challenge to return to hotel

Gardaí rule out link between two drug deaths days apart

Man who ‘shaped up to fight gardaí’ is spared jail

No respite for family whose sons have autism


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin man

Two children knocked down in Antrim 'in critical condition'

Number of homeowners taken off tracker mortgages could be 'twice as high' than expected

HSE issues public health warning for drug users in Cork city

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Dennis Quaid braves the elements to join Fortitude

Taking a closer look at Ireland's buzzards

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 