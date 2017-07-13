Woman suffered horror leg break in pub dancefloor fall

A woman who suffered a horrific fracture to her leg when she fell on an allegedly wet floor at her local pub has sued in the High Court for damages.

Mother of two Samantha Griffin was dancing to music in a lounge bar of The Laurels pub, Clondalkin, Dublin, when she claims she fell backwards and ended up on the floor.

“I went to step back; I went flying. I slipped back. I fell on my back. My skirt and underwear were wet,” she told Mr Juatice Bernard Barton.

Samantha Griffin, aged 47, Cherrywood Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin, sued Bellway Ltd with offices at Lower Camden St, Dublin trading as The Laurels, Main St, Clondalkin, Dublin as a result of the accident on December 7, 2013.

She has claimed there was an alleged failure to properly or adequately maintain the floor and that patrons were allegedly allowed to dance in close proximity to tables containing drinks.

Patrons, she has further claimed, were allegedly allowed to dance while holding or consuming drinks.

Bellway denies the claims and contends Ms Griffin pushed a fellow customer away from her whilst dancing and lost her balance.

It further claims there was contributory negligence on the part of Ms Griffin and she had allegedly consumed alcohol such as to impair her balance.

Opening the case, counsel Declan Buckley said Ms Griffin suffered a horrific fracture to her lower leg and has been left with constant pain.

He said Ms Griffin who had gone to the pub with a female friend had about five drinks during the course of the night. Counsel said she was not hiding from that.

In evidence, Ms Griffin said when she got to the pub at 10pm, she had a pint of Budweiser and had a total of four or five drinks during the evening.

She said she was dancing at 2.45am with other people when a man approached her and made a provocative comment.

“I put my hand up and asked him to step out of my space. I went to step back. I went flying. I slipped back. I fell on my back. My skirt and underwear were wet.”

She added she had pain everywhere and screamed not to move her.

She said she used to take part in charity runs but now can’t run and finds stairs difficult.

Put to her by Hugh Mohan, counsel for Bellway, that the floor was “bone dry”, Ms Griffin said she disagreed with that.

The case before Mr Justice Bernard Barton continues today.