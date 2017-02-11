Woman sues over broken ankle at Tayto Park

A 25-year-old woman who claims she broke her ankle on the ‘The Tayto Twister’ at Tayto Park has sued for damages in the High Court.

Helena McDonnell was working at the Tayto Park at the time of the accident five years ago, and went down the 18m Tayto Twister slide after her friends.

She says her right ankle became trapped twice in the loops on the slide and she broke her ankle.

“I heard a popping noise in my ankle as I went down the slide. At the second loop, I heard a cracking noise. I was terrified.

“When I got to the bottom my foot was out of shape and turned to the right-hand side. I was in shock and in extreme pain,” she said.

Ms McDonnell told Mr Justice Kevin Cross she now has pain every day and had to abandon her dream of being a makeup artist as that would require a lot of standing. Ms McDonnell who was working as a tour guide at Tayto Park at the time told the High Court the Twister ride was not open to the public at the time and she said she and other employees were told to try it so “we could get the feel of it”.

Ms McDonnell, Newbrook Avenue, Donaghmede has sued Ashbourne Visitor Centre Ltd trading as Tayto Park , Ashbourne, Co Meath the manufacturer of the ‘The Tayto Twister’ ride, Hags Aneby AB of Sweden and the suppliers of the ride Spraoi Linn ltd of Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford as a result of the accident on June 11, 2012.

She has claimed the defendants were negligent in they manufactured, designed, supplied and installed a slide which was allegedly dangerous. She claimed there was an alleged failure to alter the slide to reduce acceleration.

Her counsel Michael Byrne SC told Mr Justice Kevin Cross the case was before the court for assessment of damages only. Mr Byrne said after the accident the steepness and the turns were altered.

He said his side contended that a sign warning that the ride was not appropriate for anybody over 15 years of age had been removed.

The case before Mr Justice Cross continues on Tuesday.