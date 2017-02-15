Home»Today's Stories

Woman settles Tayto Twister court action

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A 25-year-old woman who claimed she broke her ankle on the Tayto Twister ride at Tayto Park five years ago has settled her High Court action.

Helena McDonnell was working at Tayto Park on June 11, 2012, and went down the 18m slide after her friends.

She claimed her right ankle became trapped twice in the loops on the slide and she broke her ankle.

“I heard a popping noise in my ankle as I went down the slide,” she said. “At the second loop, I heard a cracking noise. I was terrified. When I got to the bottom my foot was out of shape and turned to the right hand side. I was in shock and in extreme pain.”

Ms McDonnell, of Newbrook Avenue, Donaghmede, Dublin, sued Ashbourne Visitor Centre Ltd trading as Tayto Park, Ashbourne, Co Meath, the manufacturer of the ride, Hags Aneby AB of Sweden, and the suppliers of the ride, Spraoi Linn Ltd of Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, as a result.

Michael Byrne, counsel for Ms McDonnell, told Mr Justice Kevin Cross the case was before the court for assessment of damages only. Yesterday and after talks, the judge was told the case had been settled and could be struck out.

