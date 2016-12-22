Woman scarred for life after attack

A judge has jailed a former soldier who punched and kicked his ex-partner, fracturing her eyes, face and skull.

Jessica Bowes begged for her life during the attack by Jonathan McSherry, aged 34. McSherry was high on cocaine. At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Melanie Greally said his “brutal acts of violence” left his victim unconsciousness and in “a very perilous position”.

McSherry, of Cedarbrook Walk, Cherry Orchard, Dublin pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Grange View Way, Clondalkin, on December 20, 2015.

Footage of the attack, played in court, showed him punching Ms Bowes to the ground, kicking her at least four times and then dragging her along the ground and continuing to punch her.

The assault left her with permanent scarring and nerve damage. In a victim impact report, she said her lips wouldn’t close fully and in a cold environment her top lip didn’t move, making her face look “deformed”.

The court heard the imprint of a shoe was left on her face and there were boot marks under her chin.

Judge Greally suspended the last year of a three and a half year prison sentence.