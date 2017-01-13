Woman pleads guilty to keeping brothels

A Brazilian-born “madam” drove away from court in a 161 L-registered €25,000 crossover 4x4 after pleading guilty to brothel keeping in Ennis and Limerick.

Aulicete Walsh, aged 53, of Breskabeg, Clarina, Co Limerick, appeared at Ennis District Court where she pleaded guilty to brothel keeping in Ennis and Limerick on two separate dates last year.

Ms Walsh’s operation was busted by Ennis gardaí in May last year.

Ms Walsh’s husband is Irish and she has family here.

READ NEXT DPP to appeal cousins’ sentence

Ms Walsh’s Ennis-based enterprise was stopped after two local detectives, Det Garda Stephen Hession and Det Garda Frank Browne, carried out a surveillance operation of 18 Bank Square off Ennis’s Bindon St in May of last where they suspected a brothel to be in operation.

Later in May, another brothel was searched by gardaí at 6 Crosley House, Dock Rd, Limerick.

In the case, Ms Walsh has pleaded guilty to two charges where she has admitted to being the tenant, lessee, occupier or person in charge of premises and knowingly permitted the premises to be used as a brothel for the purpose of habitual prostitution.

The charges arise from brothel keeping at 18 Bank Square, Bindon Lane, Ennis, on May 19, 2016, and 6 Crosley House, Dock Rd, Limerick City, on May 27, 2016.

Both offences are contrary to Section 11 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 1993.

Those convicted of brothel keeping in the district court face a fine not exceeding €1,000 or jail up to six months.

Mrs Walsh also pleaded guilty to using a false instrument — a Portuguese driver’s license — which she knew or believed to be false in May 2016.

Last November after hearing an outline of the facts, Judge Patrick Durcan accepted jurisdiction and remanded the accused on bail.

At that time, Ms Walsh was allowed to return to Brazil while on bail. Gardaí had no objections as Det Hession told the court he was satisfied Ms Walsh would return to the jurisdiction as she has family here .

At her first date in court, gardaí objected to legal aid being granted for Ms Walsh and there was no application for legal aid in court on her second day.

However, Ms Walsh’s solicitor, Daragh Hassett did apply for a Portuguese interpreter for the sentencing hearing.

In reply, Judge Durcan remarked: “It is amazing how people come into Ireland and do their business and can’t come into court and do their business.”

Asked did she require a Portuguese interpreter, Ms Walsh replied: “Portuguese? Yeah.”

Judge Durcan further remanded Ms Walsh on bail for sentence to February 15 and ordered that an interpreter be in court for the hearing.