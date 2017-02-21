Woman named guardian of twins born by surrogacy

A woman has expressed her delight after securing legal rights over twins born through a surrogate in India.

Outside the Family Law Court in Ennis, Co Clare, the woman in her 50s said “today is a very good day” after Judge Patrick Durcan made her a legal guardian of her three-and-a-half-year-old twins.

She called on Government to introduce laws to regulate surrogacy in Ireland.

“Being appointed a legal guardian is an interim measure until the Government deals with the legislation around surrogacy and that can’t be lost in all of this,” she said.

“Today is a very good day for us but the Government still has to deal with the situation so people like us don’t have to keep going back into court to ratify our position.

“I am their mother. Today doesn’t take away from that but legally it does give me legal status to act for them if anything did happen to their father or if we were caught in a situation where consent had to be given quite quickly, I can do that now. It does mean a lot to us.”

The twin’s father echoed those concerns, saying it “was a terrible situation for everyone to be in if either of the children were faced with a life-threatening situation and my partner couldn’t act for them”.

“We are absolutely over the moon and the two are doing great. I was getting emotional inside in the court listening to the judge reading out the court order.”

In court, solicitor for the two, Shíofra Hassett said the two been have been in a happy relationship for 10 years and have been co-parenting the twins since they returned to Ireland.

Judge Durcan said he would make the order appointing the Co Clare woman as guardian, adding: “I wish you all the best and I wish your two children all the best and happiness.”